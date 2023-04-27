UPCOMING PUBLIC MEETINGS: May 1-5, 2023

Park Rapids School Board

The school board meets at 6 p.m. Monday, May 1 and May 15 in the “aquarium” at the Park Rapids Area High School media center. To view the school board agenda, visit www.parkrapids.k12.mn.us/domain/577 and click “Current School Board Agenda.”

Hubbard County Board

The county board’s next regular meetings are at 9 a.m. on Tuesday, May 2 and Tuesday, May 16 at the Hubbard County Government Center, third floor. A work session is scheduled for 9 a.m. on Tuesday, May 9. To attend the meeting virtually, subscribe at https://hubbardcounty.civicweb.net/Portal .

Menahga School Board

The Menahga School Board’s will hold a strategic plan work session at 5 p.m. on Tuesday, May 2 at the media center, followed by a community listening session. Their regular meeting is 6:30 p.m. on Monday, May 15. To virtually view this board meeting, email Elena Niemela at eniemela@menahga.k12.mn.us before 4 p.m. the day of the board meeting and request to view.

