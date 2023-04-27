99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
UPCOMING PUBLIC MEETINGS: May 1-5, 2023

Public involvement is encouraged. The following are open meetings of the Hubbard County Board, school boards, city councils and other public workshops in the Heartland Lakes area.

By Staff reports
Today at 1:00 PM

Park Rapids School Board

The school board meets at 6 p.m. Monday, May 1 and May 15 in the “aquarium” at the Park Rapids Area High School media center. To view the school board agenda, visit www.parkrapids.k12.mn.us/domain/577 and click “Current School Board Agenda.”

Hubbard County Board

The county board’s next regular meetings are at 9 a.m. on Tuesday, May 2 and Tuesday, May 16 at the Hubbard County Government Center, third floor. A work session is scheduled for 9 a.m. on Tuesday, May 9. To attend the meeting virtually, subscribe at https://hubbardcounty.civicweb.net/Portal .

Menahga School Board

The Menahga School Board’s will hold a strategic plan work session at 5 p.m. on Tuesday, May 2 at the media center, followed by a community listening session. Their regular meeting is 6:30 p.m. on Monday, May 15. To virtually view this board meeting, email Elena Niemela at eniemela@menahga.k12.mn.us before 4 p.m. the day of the board meeting and request to view.

