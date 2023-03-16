6 months – only $2 SUBSCRIBE NOW
UPCOMING PUBLIC MEETINGS: March 20-24, 2023

By Staff reports
Today at 3:55 PM

Arts & Culture Advisory Commission

The Park Rapids Arts & Culture Advisory Commission meets at noon Monday, March 20 at Park Rapids City Hall. The agenda features updates on the sculpture trail, a historic commemoration project and the Red Bridge Park beach house, as well as goals, policies and action plan items.

Park Rapids School Board

The Park Rapids School Board meets at 6 p.m. Monday, March 20 at the Frank White Education Center in Park Rapids.

Menahga School Board

The Menahga School Board’s special meeting is 6:30 p.m. Monday, March 20 at the media center. If the public wishes to virtually view this board meeting, email Elena Niemela at eniemela@menahga.k12.mn.us before 4 p.m. the day of the board meeting with your email address and request to view.

Hubbard County Board

The county board’s next regular meetings are at 9 a.m. on Tuesday, March 21 at the Hubbard County Government Center, third floor.

Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
