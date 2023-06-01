99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
UPCOMING PUBLIC MEETINGS: June 5-9, 2023

Public involvement is encouraged. The following are open meetings of the Hubbard County Board, school boards, city councils and other public workshops in the Heartland Lakes area.

By Staff reports
Today at 2:24 PM

Park Rapids School Board

The school board meets at 6 p.m. Monday, June 5 and Monday, June 19 in the “aquarium” at the Park Rapids Area High School media center. To view the school board agenda, visit www.parkrapids.k12.mn.us/domain/577 and click “Current School Board Agenda.”

Hubbard County Board

The county board’s next regular meetings are at 9 a.m. on Tuesday, June 6 and June 20 at the Hubbard County Government Center, third floor. A work session is scheduled for 9 a.m. on Tuesday, June 13. To attend the meeting virtually, subscribe at https://hubbardcounty.civicweb.net/Portal .

By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
