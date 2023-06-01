UPCOMING PUBLIC MEETINGS: June 5-9, 2023

Park Rapids School Board

The school board meets at 6 p.m. Monday, June 5 and Monday, June 19 in the “aquarium” at the Park Rapids Area High School media center. To view the school board agenda, visit www.parkrapids.k12.mn.us/domain/577 and click “Current School Board Agenda.”

Hubbard County Board

The county board’s next regular meetings are at 9 a.m. on Tuesday, June 6 and June 20 at the Hubbard County Government Center, third floor. A work session is scheduled for 9 a.m. on Tuesday, June 13. To attend the meeting virtually, subscribe at https://hubbardcounty.civicweb.net/Portal .

