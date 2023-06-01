UPCOMING PUBLIC MEETINGS: June 5-9, 2023
Public involvement is encouraged. The following are open meetings of the Hubbard County Board, school boards, city councils and other public workshops in the Heartland Lakes area.
Park Rapids School Board
The school board meets at 6 p.m. Monday, June 5 and Monday, June 19 in the “aquarium” at the Park Rapids Area High School media center. To view the school board agenda, visit www.parkrapids.k12.mn.us/domain/577 and click “Current School Board Agenda.”
Hubbard County Board
The county board’s next regular meetings are at 9 a.m. on Tuesday, June 6 and June 20 at the Hubbard County Government Center, third floor. A work session is scheduled for 9 a.m. on Tuesday, June 13. To attend the meeting virtually, subscribe at
https://hubbardcounty.civicweb.net/Portal
.
ADVERTISEMENT