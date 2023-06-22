UPCOMING PUBLIC MEETINGS: June 26-30, 2023

Menahga City Council

The Menahga City Council will meet at 6 p.m. on Monday, June 26 at Menahga City Hall. The agenda is posted on the city’s website: https://www.cityofmenahga.com .

Park Rapids City Council

The city council meets at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, June 27 at Park Rapids City Hall, with a work session at 5:30 p.m. on June 27. To view city council agendas and packets, visit ci.park-rapids.mn.us/index.php and select the “Departments” menu, then “City Council,” then “Council Meetings & Agendas.”

Crow Wing River 1W1P information

The Crow Wing River One Watershed One Plan (1W1P) partnership will be hosting a public kickoff event in Park Rapids from 4-6 p.m. on Wednesday, June 28 at the Northwoods Bank Community meeting room.

The goal is to provide information on the planning process and receive input for water plan priorities. The event will be an open house style with several opportunities to learn about the planning process and provide input on priority resources.

There will be two informational presentations, one at 4:30 p.m. and the other at 5:15 p.m.

Hubbard County Board

The county board’s next regular meeting is rescheduled for 9 a.m. on Monday, July 5, due to the Fourth of July, and Tuesday, July 18 at the Hubbard County Government Center, third floor. A work session is scheduled for 9 a.m. on Tuesday, July 11. To attend the meeting virtually, subscribe at https://hubbardcounty.civicweb.net/Portal .

