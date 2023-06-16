UPCOMING PUBLIC MEETINGS: June 19-23, 2023

Menahga School Board

The Menahga School Board’s regular meeting is 6:30 p.m. on Monday, June 19. To virtually view this board meeting, email Elena Niemela at eniemela@menahga.k12.mn.us before 4 p.m. the day of the board meeting and request to view.

Hubbard County Board

The county board’s next regular meeting is at 9 a.m. on Tuesday, June 20 at the Hubbard County Government Center, third floor. To attend the meeting virtually, subscribe at https://hubbardcounty.civicweb.net/Portal .

Hubbard County capital improvement plan

The Hubbard County Board will hold a public hearing about the county’s proposed capital improvement plan at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, June 20 in the Hubbard County Government Center, third floor.

Park Rapids School Board

The school board meets at 6 p.m. Tuesday, June 20 in the “aquarium” at the Park Rapids Area High School media center, a special meeting date due to the Juneteenth (June 19) state holiday. To view the school board agenda, visit www.parkrapids.k12.mn.us/domain/577 and click “Current School Board Agenda.”

