Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Friday, June 16

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

UPCOMING PUBLIC MEETINGS: June 19-23, 2023

Public involvement is encouraged. The following are open meetings of the Hubbard County Board, school boards, city councils and other public workshops in the Heartland Lakes area.

UpcomingPublicMeetingsStockArt
.
Adobe Stock
By Staff reports
Today at 9:17 AM

Menahga School Board

The Menahga School Board’s regular meeting is 6:30 p.m. on Monday, June 19. To virtually view this board meeting, email Elena Niemela at eniemela@menahga.k12.mn.us before 4 p.m. the day of the board meeting and request to view.

Hubbard County Board

The county board’s next regular meeting is at 9 a.m. on Tuesday, June 20 at the Hubbard County Government Center, third floor. To attend the meeting virtually, subscribe at https://hubbardcounty.civicweb.net/Portal .

Hubbard County capital improvement plan

The Hubbard County Board will hold a public hearing about the county’s proposed capital improvement plan at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, June 20 in the Hubbard County Government Center, third floor.

Park Rapids School Board

The school board meets at 6 p.m. Tuesday, June 20 in the “aquarium” at the Park Rapids Area High School media center, a special meeting date due to the Juneteenth (June 19) state holiday. To view the school board agenda, visit www.parkrapids.k12.mn.us/domain/577 and click “Current School Board Agenda.”

By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
What To Read Next
PRCityHall4624.jpg
Local
Park Rapids City Council approves 3.2 license for Country Axe
June 16, 2023 09:46 AM
 · 
By  Robin Fish
Scholarship cap on money
Local
CHI St. Joseph's Health awards scholarships
June 16, 2023 09:30 AM
032520.N.PRE.NevisLiquors.jpg
Local
Nevis exploring liquor storage options for Muni
June 16, 2023 06:55 AM
 · 
By  Lorie Skarpness
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
golf ball on fairway
Prep
Golf: Anna Eckmann, Park Rapids girls place 4th at state tournament
June 15, 2023 09:03 AM
 · 
By  Vance Carlson
FlagFolding12thfold061423.N.PRE.jpg
Local
Park Rapids American Legion honors nation’s colors
June 15, 2023 12:19 PM
 · 
By  Shannon Geisen
Copy of 062222.N.PRE.TouringFDTrucks.jpg
Local
Park Rapids firefighters hosting open house this Saturday, June 17
June 12, 2023 03:44 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
AkeleyHwy34DetourMap2023.jpg
Local
Akeley Hwy. 34 detour begins July 10
June 13, 2023 08:21 AM
 · 
By  Lorie Skarpness