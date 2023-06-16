UPCOMING PUBLIC MEETINGS: June 19-23, 2023
Public involvement is encouraged. The following are open meetings of the Hubbard County Board, school boards, city councils and other public workshops in the Heartland Lakes area.
Menahga School Board
The Menahga School Board’s regular meeting is 6:30 p.m. on Monday, June 19. To virtually view this board meeting, email Elena Niemela at eniemela@menahga.k12.mn.us before 4 p.m. the day of the board meeting and request to view.
Hubbard County Board
The county board’s next regular meeting is at 9 a.m. on Tuesday, June 20 at the Hubbard County Government Center, third floor. To attend the meeting virtually, subscribe at https://hubbardcounty.civicweb.net/Portal .
Hubbard County capital improvement plan
The Hubbard County Board will hold a public hearing about the county’s proposed capital improvement plan at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, June 20 in the Hubbard County Government Center, third floor.
Park Rapids School Board
The school board meets at 6 p.m. Tuesday, June 20 in the “aquarium” at the Park Rapids Area High School media center, a special meeting date due to the Juneteenth (June 19) state holiday. To view the school board agenda, visit
www.parkrapids.k12.mn.us/domain/577
and click “Current School Board Agenda.”
