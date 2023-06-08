99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
News Local

UPCOMING PUBLIC MEETINGS: June 12-16, 2023

Public involvement is encouraged. The following are open meetings of the Hubbard County Board, school boards, city councils and other public workshops in the Heartland Lakes area.

By Staff reports
Today at 1:00 PM

Hubbard County Board of Equalization

Due to the number of appeals received by the Hubbard County Assessor's Office, the Hubbard County Board has scheduled continuations of the County Board of Equalization meetings.
You may attend any of the scheduled sessions: 5 p.m. Monday, June 12 or 5 p.m. Tuesday, June 13 at the Hubbard County Board Room, 301 Court Ave., Park Rapids.
If you have already made an appeal in writing, you do NOT need to appear in person.

Nevis City Council

The Nevis City Council will meet at 6 p.m. on Monday, June 12 at Nevis City Hall and live streamed on YouTube at www.youtube.com/@nevisstreaming4717/streams . The agenda and packet of information is available at nevis.govoffice.com under “City of Nevis,” then “City Officials” and “City Council Agenda and Minutes.”

Menahga City Council

The Menahga City Council will meet at 6 p.m. on Monday, June 12 and Monday, June 26 at Menahga City Hall. The agenda is posted on the city’s website: https://www.cityofmenahga.com .

Park Rapids City Council

The city council meets at 6 p.m. Tuesday, June 13 and Tuesday, June 27 at Park Rapids City Hall, with a work session at 5:30 p.m. on June 27. To view city council agendas and packets, visit ci.park-rapids.mn.us/index.php and select the “Departments” menu, then “City Council,” then “Council Meetings & Agendas.”

Park Rapids Planning Commission

The planning commission meets at 5 p.m. Monday, June 12 at Park Rapids City Hall. Agenda items include a variance request/minor subdivision request from the Hubbard County DAC and a conditional use permit and zoning district boundary amendment request from the Heartland Lakes Development Commission.

Akeley City Council

The Akeley City Council will meet at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, June 14, at Akeley City Hall.

Hubbard County Board

The county board’s next regular meeting is at 9 a.m. on Tuesday, June 20 at the Hubbard County Government Center, third floor. A work session is scheduled for 9 a.m. on Tuesday, June 13. To attend the meeting virtually, subscribe at https://hubbardcounty.civicweb.net/Portal .

Lake Belle Taine Association

The Lake Belle Taine Association’s annual meeting will be Saturday, June 17 at Bethany Lutheran Church, Nevis. Doors open at 8:30 a.m.; business meeting starts at 9 a.m. The annual potluck will follow at the Muskie Pavilion. Bring a dish to share. Burgers, brats, buns, condiments, plates and utensils will be provided.

