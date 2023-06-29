Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Thursday, June 29

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

UPCOMING PUBLIC MEETINGS: July 3-7, 2023

Public involvement is encouraged. The following are open meetings of the Hubbard County Board, school boards, city councils and other public workshops in the Heartland Lakes area.

UpcomingPublicMeetingsStockArt
.
Adobe Stock
By Staff reports
Today at 10:27 AM

Akeley Hwy. 34 project open house

Staff from the Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT) will hold an open house from 5 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, July 5 at the Akeley City Hall at 25 Broadway Street East. Project information as well as detour maps will be on display. Members of the public are welcome to attend and ask questions about the upcoming project.

Hubbard County Board

The county board’s next regular meeting is rescheduled for 9 a.m. on Monday, July 5, due to the Fourth of July, and Tuesday, July 18 at the Hubbard County Government Center, third floor. A work session is scheduled for 9 a.m. on Tuesday, July 11. To attend the meeting virtually, subscribe at https://hubbardcounty.civicweb.net/Portal .

By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
What To Read Next
Bogeys070123.N.PRE.6613.jpg
Local
Silver Star set to replace Bogey’s
June 29, 2023 08:37 AM
 · 
By  Robin Fish
canoe
Local
Boundary Waters fully opens with Spice Lake fire under control
June 29, 2023 07:21 AM
 · 
By  John Myers
RapidsSpirits5475.JPG
Local
Park Rapids drafting cannabis moratorium
June 29, 2023 06:24 AM
 · 
By  Robin Fish
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
PRFireworksfrom2022.jpg
Arts and Entertainment
Independence Day festivities ready to blast off
June 27, 2023 07:18 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Bogeys070123.N.PRE.6613.jpg
Local
Silver Star set to replace Bogey’s
June 29, 2023 08:37 AM
 · 
By  Robin Fish
BoardofEqualization061223.N.PRE.jpg
Local
Roughly $48M in property value reductions approved in Hubbard County
June 26, 2023 11:47 AM
 · 
By  Shannon Geisen
LetterToEditorPlaceholder
Letters
LETTER: Unwelcoming sign hurts tourism
June 26, 2023 02:31 PM
 · 
By  Amy Sorensen, Park Rapids