UPCOMING PUBLIC MEETINGS: July 3-7, 2023

Akeley Hwy. 34 project open house

Staff from the Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT) will hold an open house from 5 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, July 5 at the Akeley City Hall at 25 Broadway Street East. Project information as well as detour maps will be on display. Members of the public are welcome to attend and ask questions about the upcoming project.

Hubbard County Board

The county board’s next regular meeting is rescheduled for 9 a.m. on Monday, July 5, due to the Fourth of July, and Tuesday, July 18 at the Hubbard County Government Center, third floor. A work session is scheduled for 9 a.m. on Tuesday, July 11. To attend the meeting virtually, subscribe at https://hubbardcounty.civicweb.net/Portal .