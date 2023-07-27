UPCOMING PUBLIC MEETINGS: July 31-Aug. 4, 2023

Menahga City Council

The Menahga City Council will meet at 6 p.m. on Monday, July 31 at Menahga City Hall. The agenda is posted on the city’s website: https://www.cityofmenahga.com.

Hubbard County Board

The county board’s next regular meeting is 9 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 1 and Tuesday, Aug. 15 at the Hubbard County Government Center, third floor. A work session is scheduled for 9 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 8. To attend the meeting virtually, subscribe at https://hubbardcounty.civicweb.net/Portal .