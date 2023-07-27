Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
UPCOMING PUBLIC MEETINGS: July 31-Aug. 4, 2023

Public involvement is encouraged. The following are open meetings of the Hubbard County Board, school boards, city councils and other public workshops in the Heartland Lakes area.

By Staff reports
Today at 1:36 PM

Menahga City Council

The Menahga City Council will meet at 6 p.m. on Monday, July 31 at Menahga City Hall. The agenda is posted on the city’s website: https://www.cityofmenahga.com.

Hubbard County Board

The county board’s next regular meeting is 9 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 1 and Tuesday, Aug. 15 at the Hubbard County Government Center, third floor. A work session is scheduled for 9 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 8. To attend the meeting virtually, subscribe at https://hubbardcounty.civicweb.net/Portal .

