UPCOMING PUBLIC MEETINGS: July 17-21, 2023
Public involvement is encouraged. The following are open meetings of the Hubbard County Board, school boards, city councils and other public workshops in the Heartland Lakes area.
Park Rapids Arts & Culture
The Arts & Culture Advisory Commission meets at noon Monday, July 17. Agenda topics include updates on the sculpture trail, the historic commemoration project, the beach house and the Eric Patenaude mural.
Menahga School Board
The Menahga School Board’s regular meeting is 6:30 p.m. on Monday, July 17. To virtually view this board meeting, email Elena Niemela at eniemela@menahga.k12.mn.us before 4 p.m. the day of the board meeting and request to view.
Hubbard County Board
The county board’s next regular meeting is Tuesday, July 18 at the Hubbard County Government Center, third floor. To attend the meeting virtually, subscribe at https://hubbardcounty.civicweb.net/Portal .
Park Rapids Airport Commission
The Airport Commission meets at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, July 19 at Park Rapids City Hall. Agenda topics include hangar inspections, the airport capital improvement plan, the hangar load program and the update of the arrival and departure building.
