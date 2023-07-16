UPCOMING PUBLIC MEETINGS: July 17-21, 2023

Park Rapids Arts & Culture

The Arts & Culture Advisory Commission meets at noon Monday, July 17. Agenda topics include updates on the sculpture trail, the historic commemoration project, the beach house and the Eric Patenaude mural.

Menahga School Board

The Menahga School Board’s regular meeting is 6:30 p.m. on Monday, July 17. To virtually view this board meeting, email Elena Niemela at eniemela@menahga.k12.mn.us before 4 p.m. the day of the board meeting and request to view.

Hubbard County Board

The county board’s next regular meeting is Tuesday, July 18 at the Hubbard County Government Center, third floor. To attend the meeting virtually, subscribe at https://hubbardcounty.civicweb.net/Portal .

Park Rapids Airport Commission

The Airport Commission meets at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, July 19 at Park Rapids City Hall. Agenda topics include hangar inspections, the airport capital improvement plan, the hangar load program and the update of the arrival and departure building.

