UPCOMING PUBLIC MEETINGS: July 17-21, 2023

Public involvement is encouraged. The following are open meetings of the Hubbard County Board, school boards, city councils and other public workshops in the Heartland Lakes area.

By Staff reports
Today at 1:25 PM

Park Rapids Arts & Culture

The Arts & Culture Advisory Commission meets at noon Monday, July 17. Agenda topics include updates on the sculpture trail, the historic commemoration project, the beach house and the Eric Patenaude mural.

Menahga School Board

The Menahga School Board’s regular meeting is 6:30 p.m. on Monday, July 17. To virtually view this board meeting, email Elena Niemela at eniemela@menahga.k12.mn.us before 4 p.m. the day of the board meeting and request to view.

Hubbard County Board

The county board’s next regular meeting is Tuesday, July 18 at the Hubbard County Government Center, third floor. To attend the meeting virtually, subscribe at https://hubbardcounty.civicweb.net/Portal .

Park Rapids Airport Commission

The Airport Commission meets at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, July 19 at Park Rapids City Hall. Agenda topics include hangar inspections, the airport capital improvement plan, the hangar load program and the update of the arrival and departure building.

Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
