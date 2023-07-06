UPCOMING PUBLIC MEETINGS: July 10-14, 2023

Nevis City Council

The Nevis City Council will meet at 6 p.m. on Monday, July 10 at Nevis City Hall and live streamed on YouTube at www.youtube.com/@nevisstreaming4717/streams . The agenda and packet of information is available at nevis.govoffice.com under “City of Nevis,” then “City Officials” and “City Council Agenda and Minutes.”

Park Rapids School Board

The Park Rapids School Board will meet at 6 p.m. Monday, July 10 and Monday, July 24 in the “aquarium” at the high school library. These are special meeting dates due to the Fourth of July. Agendas are posted at https://www.parkrapids.k12.mn.us/domain/577 .

Menahga City Council

The Menahga City Council will meet at 6 p.m. on Monday, July 10 and Monday, July 31 at Menahga City Hall. The agenda is posted on the city’s website: https://www.cityofmenahga.com .

Hubbard County Board

The county board’s next regular meeting is Tuesday, July 18 at the Hubbard County Government Center, third floor. A work session is scheduled for 9 a.m. on Tuesday, July 11. To attend the meeting virtually, subscribe at https://hubbardcounty.civicweb.net/Portal .

Park Rapids City Council

The Park Rapids City Council will meet at 6 p.m. Tuesday, July 11 and Tuesday, July 25 at Park Rapids City Hall. For agendas and packets, visit http://ci.park-rapids.mn.us/index.php ; select “Departments,” then “City Council,” then “Council Meetings and Agendas.”

Akeley City Council

The Akeley City Council will meet at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, July12 at Akeley City Hall.

