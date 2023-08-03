UPCOMING PUBLIC MEETINGS: Aug. 7-11, 2023

Park Rapids School Board

The Park Rapids School Board will meet at 6 p.m. and Monday, Aug. 7 and Monday, Aug. 21 in the “aquarium” at the high school library. These are special meeting dates due to the Fourth of July. Agendas are posted at https://www.parkrapids.k12.mn.us/domain/577 .

Hubbard County Board

The county board’s next regular meeting is Tuesday, Aug. 15 at the Hubbard County Government Center, third floor. A work session is scheduled for 9 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 8. To attend the meeting virtually, subscribe at https://hubbardcounty.civicweb.net/Portal.

Park Rapids City Council

The Park Rapids City Council will meet at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 8 and Tuesday, Aug. 22 at Park Rapids City Hall. For agendas and packets, visit http://ci.park-rapids.mn.us/index.php ; select “Departments,” then “City Council,” then “Council Meetings and Agendas.”

Akeley City Council

The Akeley City Council will meet at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 9 at Akeley City Hall.