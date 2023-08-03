Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
UPCOMING PUBLIC MEETINGS: Aug. 7-11, 2023

Public involvement is encouraged. The following are open meetings of the Hubbard County Board, school boards, city councils and other public workshops in the Heartland Lakes area.

By Staff reports
Today at 3:23 PM

Park Rapids School Board

The Park Rapids School Board will meet at 6 p.m. and Monday, Aug. 7 and Monday, Aug. 21 in the “aquarium” at the high school library. These are special meeting dates due to the Fourth of July. Agendas are posted at https://www.parkrapids.k12.mn.us/domain/577 .

Hubbard County Board

The county board’s next regular meeting is Tuesday, Aug. 15 at the Hubbard County Government Center, third floor. A work session is scheduled for 9 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 8. To attend the meeting virtually, subscribe at https://hubbardcounty.civicweb.net/Portal.

Park Rapids City Council

The Park Rapids City Council will meet at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 8 and Tuesday, Aug. 22 at Park Rapids City Hall. For agendas and packets, visit http://ci.park-rapids.mn.us/index.php ; select “Departments,” then “City Council,” then “Council Meetings and Agendas.”

Akeley City Council

The Akeley City Council will meet at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 9 at Akeley City Hall.

