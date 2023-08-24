Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
UPCOMING PUBLIC MEETINGS: Aug. 28-Sept. 1

Public involvement is encouraged. The following are open meetings of the Hubbard County Board, school boards, city councils and other public workshops in the Heartland Lakes area.

By Staff reports
Today at 9:52 AM

Nevis School Board

The Nevis School Board will meet at 7 p.m. Monday, Aug. 28 in the media center. A listening session with one school board member will be held from 6:15 to 6:45 p.m. in the school cafeteria. To join the school board meeting via Zoom, contact Lynne Gustafson at 218-652-3500, ext. 100 or email lgustafson@nevis308.org for the link.

