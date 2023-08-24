UPCOMING PUBLIC MEETINGS: Aug. 28-Sept. 1

The Nevis School Board will meet at 7 p.m. Monday, Aug. 28 in the media center. A listening session with one school board member will be held from 6:15 to 6:45 p.m. in the school cafeteria. To join the school board meeting via Zoom, contact Lynne Gustafson at 218-652-3500, ext. 100 or email lgustafson@nevis308.org for the link.

