UPCOMING PUBLIC MEETINGS: Aug. 21-25, 2023
Public involvement is encouraged. The following are open meetings of the Hubbard County Board, school boards, city councils and other public workshops in the Heartland Lakes area.
Arts & Culture Advisory Commission
The Arts & Culture Advisory Commission meets at noon Monday, Aug. 21 at Park Rapids City Hall. Agenda topics include updates on the sculpture trail, the historic commemoration project, the Red Bridge Park beach house and Eric Patenaude’s mural.
Menahga School Board
The Menahga School Board’s regular meeting is 6:30 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 21. To virtually view this board meeting, email Elena Niemela at eniemela@menahga.k12.mn.us before 4 p.m. the day of the board meeting and request to view.
Park Rapids School Board
The Park Rapids School Board will meet at 6 p.m. Monday, Aug. 21 in the “aquarium” at the high school library. Agendas are posted at https://www.parkrapids.k12.mn.us/domain/577 .
Park Rapids City Council
The Park Rapids City Council will meet at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 22 at Park Rapids City Hall. For agendas and packets, visit http://ci.park-rapids.mn.us/index.php ; select “Departments,” then “City Council,” then “Council Meetings and Agendas.”
