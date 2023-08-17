UPCOMING PUBLIC MEETINGS: Aug. 21-25, 2023

Arts & Culture Advisory Commission

The Arts & Culture Advisory Commission meets at noon Monday, Aug. 21 at Park Rapids City Hall. Agenda topics include updates on the sculpture trail, the historic commemoration project, the Red Bridge Park beach house and Eric Patenaude’s mural.

Menahga School Board

The Menahga School Board’s regular meeting is 6:30 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 21. To virtually view this board meeting, email Elena Niemela at eniemela@menahga.k12.mn.us before 4 p.m. the day of the board meeting and request to view.

Park Rapids School Board

The Park Rapids School Board will meet at 6 p.m. Monday, Aug. 21 in the “aquarium” at the high school library. Agendas are posted at https://www.parkrapids.k12.mn.us/domain/577 .

Park Rapids City Council

The Park Rapids City Council will meet at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 22 at Park Rapids City Hall. For agendas and packets, visit http://ci.park-rapids.mn.us/index.php ; select “Departments,” then “City Council,” then “Council Meetings and Agendas.”