Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Thursday, August 17

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

UPCOMING PUBLIC MEETINGS: Aug. 21-25, 2023

Public involvement is encouraged. The following are open meetings of the Hubbard County Board, school boards, city councils and other public workshops in the Heartland Lakes area.

UpcomingPublicMeetingsStockArt
.
Adobe Stock
By Staff reports
Today at 12:24 PM

Arts & Culture Advisory Commission

The Arts & Culture Advisory Commission meets at noon Monday, Aug. 21 at Park Rapids City Hall. Agenda topics include updates on the sculpture trail, the historic commemoration project, the Red Bridge Park beach house and Eric Patenaude’s mural.

Menahga School Board

The Menahga School Board’s regular meeting is 6:30 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 21. To virtually view this board meeting, email Elena Niemela at eniemela@menahga.k12.mn.us before 4 p.m. the day of the board meeting and request to view.

Park Rapids School Board

The Park Rapids School Board will meet at 6 p.m. Monday, Aug. 21 in the “aquarium” at the high school library. Agendas are posted at https://www.parkrapids.k12.mn.us/domain/577 .

Park Rapids City Council

The Park Rapids City Council will meet at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 22 at Park Rapids City Hall. For agendas and packets, visit http://ci.park-rapids.mn.us/index.php ; select “Departments,” then “City Council,” then “Council Meetings and Agendas.”

By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
What To Read Next
HubbardCountySheriffVehicleCU.jpg
Local
Hubbard County ranks 13th in state for DWI arrests, sheriff says
1h ago
 · 
By  Shannon Geisen
cornfeedrelease.jpg
Local
Concordia alumni invited to Park Rapids corn feed
1h ago
 · 
By  Staff reports
DangerousDeltaDogs.081923.E.PRE.6310.jpg
Local
Hubbard County 4-H youth take engineering challenge
3h ago
 · 
By  Staff reports
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
HubbardCountySheriffVehicleCU.jpg
Local
Hubbard County ranks 13th in state for DWI arrests, sheriff says
1h ago
 · 
By  Shannon Geisen
Bemidj Police Department web art.jpg
Local
Law enforcement seeks information on possible homicide near downtown Bemidji
1d ago
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report
GreenwoodConnectionsMenahgaExterior.jpg
Local
Heritage Living Center and Green Pine Acres get more than $441K each
21h ago
 · 
By  Shannon Geisen
blotter pic for web.jpg
Members Only
Local
Hubbard County Incidents: Aug. 7-13, 2023
21h ago
 · 
By  Staff reports