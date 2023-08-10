UPCOMING PUBLIC MEETINGS: Aug. 14-18, 2023

Park Rapids Parks Board

The Park Rapids Parks and Beautification Board will meet at noon Monday, Aug. 14 at city hall. Agenda topics include cannabis use in public places, decisions about the Red Bridge Park beach house, a children’s attraction at Pioneer Park, an update on the Depot Park tennis courts, park finances and a report from the NACD grant committee.

Park Rapids Planning Commission

The Park Rapids Planning Commission will meet at 5 p.m. Monday, Aug. 14 at Park Rapids City Hall. The agenda includes public hearings on a conditional use permit (CUP) request by Kevin Brauer with Real Solar for a roof-mounted active solar system at 716 Park Ave. N.; a request by Headwaters Housing Development Commission to rezone 607 and 615 Middle Ave. S. from R-1 single family residential to planned unit development (PUD); A CUP from Headwaters Housing for a PUD involving two single-family homes located approximately 11 and 12 feet from the road at the same addresses; and a major modification to a CUP for Kasey and Crystal Krautkremer with Abstract Properties, LLC, at 1104 Park Ave. S., adding as approved uses the outdoor sale of storage sheds, garage door sales and an event room available for public rental.

Menahga City Council

The Menahga City Council will meet at 6 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 14 and Monday, Aug. 28 at Menahga City Hall. The agenda is posted on the city’s website: https://www.cityofmenahga.com .

Nevis City Council

The Nevis City Council will meet at 6 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 14 at Nevis City Hall and live streamed on YouTube at www.youtube.com/@nevisstreaming4717/streams . The agenda and packet of information is available at nevis.govoffice.com under “City of Nevis,” then “City Officials” and “City Council Agenda and Minutes.”

Hubbard County Board

The county board’s next regular meeting is Tuesday, Aug. 15 at the Hubbard County Government Center, third floor. To attend the meeting virtually, subscribe at https://hubbardcounty.civicweb.net/Portal .

