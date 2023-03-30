99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
UPCOMING PUBLIC MEETINGS: April 3-7

Public involvement is encouraged. The following are open meetings of the Hubbard County Board, school boards, city councils and other public workshops in the Heartland Lakes area.

By Staff reports
Today at 3:37 PM

Community center coalition

A coalition of interested citizens will gather at 4 p.m. on Monday, April 3 at the Park Rapids Library basement to continue discussions about a community center. Anyone interested in participating can contact Donna Anderson at ande8387@umn.edu or 218-640-0285.

Park Rapids School Board

The Park Rapids School Board meets at 6 p.m. Monday, April 3 and April 17 at the Frank White Education Center.

Menahga Board of Equalization

If you believe the value or classification of your property within the city of Menahga is incorrect, you may meet with the Wadena County Board of Equalization. The meeting is 1 p.m. on Tuesday, April 4 at Menahga City Hall.

Hubbard County Board

The county board’s next regular meetings are at 9 a.m. on Tuesday, April 4 and April 18 at the Hubbard County Government Center, third floor. A work session is scheduled for 9 a.m. on Tuesday, April 11.

By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
