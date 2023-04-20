UPCOMING PUBLIC MEETINGS: April 24-28, 2023

Nevis School Board

The Nevis School Board will meet at 7 p.m. Monday, April 24 in the media center. A listening session with one school board member will be held from 6:15 to 6:45 p.m. in the school media center. To join the school board meeting via Zoom, contact Lynne Gustafson at 218-652-3500, ext. 100 or email lgustafson@nevis308.org for the link.

Menahga City Council

The Menahga City Council will meet at 6 p.m. on Monday, April 24 at Menahga City Hall.

Park Rapids City Council

The Park Rapids City Council meets at 6 p.m. Tuesday, April 25 at Park Rapids City Hall. There will also be a council work session at 5:30 p.m. on April 25.

Akeley Board of Equalization

Any resident who believes the value or classification of their property within the city of Akeley is incorrect may meet with the Board of Appeal and Equalization at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, April 25 at Akeley City Hall.