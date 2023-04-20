99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
UPCOMING PUBLIC MEETINGS: April 24-28, 2023

Public involvement is encouraged. The following are open meetings of the Hubbard County Board, school boards, city councils and other public workshops in the Heartland Lakes area.

By Staff reports
Today at 9:39 AM

Nevis School Board

The Nevis School Board will meet at 7 p.m. Monday, April 24 in the media center. A listening session with one school board member will be held from 6:15 to 6:45 p.m. in the school media center. To join the school board meeting via Zoom, contact Lynne Gustafson at 218-652-3500, ext. 100 or email lgustafson@nevis308.org for the link.

Menahga City Council

The Menahga City Council will meet at 6 p.m. on Monday, April 24 at Menahga City Hall.

Park Rapids City Council

The Park Rapids City Council meets at 6 p.m. Tuesday, April 25 at Park Rapids City Hall. There will also be a council work session at 5:30 p.m. on April 25.

Akeley Board of Equalization

Any resident who believes the value or classification of their property within the city of Akeley is incorrect may meet with the Board of Appeal and Equalization at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, April 25 at Akeley City Hall.

By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
