UPCOMING PUBLIC MEETINGS: April 17-21

Public involvement is encouraged. The following are open meetings of the Hubbard County Board, school boards, city councils and other public workshops in the Heartland Lakes area.

By Staff reports
Today at 2:45 PM

Park Rapids School Board

The Park Rapids School Board meets at 6 p.m. Monday, April 17 at the Frank White Education Center.

Menahga School Board

The Menahga School Board’s special meeting is 6:30 p.m. Monday, April 17 at the media center. If the public wishes to virtually view this board meeting, email Elena Niemela at eniemela@menahga.k12.mn.us before 4 p.m. the day of the board meeting with your email address and request to view.

Hubbard County Board

The county board’s next regular meetings are at 9 a.m. on Tuesday, April 18 at the Hubbard County Government Center, third floor.

Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
