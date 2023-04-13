UPCOMING PUBLIC MEETINGS: April 17-21
Public involvement is encouraged. The following are open meetings of the Hubbard County Board, school boards, city councils and other public workshops in the Heartland Lakes area.
Park Rapids School Board
The Park Rapids School Board meets at 6 p.m. Monday, April 17 at the Frank White Education Center.
Menahga School Board
The Menahga School Board’s special meeting is 6:30 p.m. Monday, April 17 at the media center. If the public wishes to virtually view this board meeting, email Elena Niemela at eniemela@menahga.k12.mn.us before 4 p.m. the day of the board meeting with your email address and request to view.
Hubbard County Board
The county board’s next regular meetings are at 9 a.m. on Tuesday, April 18 at the Hubbard County Government Center, third floor.
