Two members of Nevis robotics team receive All-State honors

The Northern Minnesota Robotics Conference, in conjunction with the Minnesota Robotics Coaches Association (MRCA), selected Kiana Bjorkstrand and Alex Grundeen of the Nevis Tech-No-Tigers robotics team to be part of the 2023 MN State All-Academic Team.

The program recognizes the academic excellence (based on GPA) of high school students who participate in the Minnesota State High School League (MSHSL) robotics programs. Students are nominated by coaches who are members of the MRCA.

Students who receive All-Academic State Honors must possess a cumulative GPA of 3.8 or higher (based on a 4.0 scale) for this current year. This honor is open to students in grade levels 10-12.

In addition to the GPA requirement, a student must be an important contributor to the team and have no MSHSL violations in the current or previous year.

