99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Saturday, April 29

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Two members of Nevis robotics team receive All-State honors

A total of 73 students from 15 different robotics teams in the region were chosen for the award.

WeekZeroNevisRobotics022223.N.PRE.jpg
Kianna Bjorstrand was one of two Nevis robotics team members selected for the award.
Enterprise file photo
Today at 9:54 AM

The Northern Minnesota Robotics Conference, in conjunction with the Minnesota Robotics Coaches Association (MRCA), selected Kiana Bjorkstrand and Alex Grundeen of the Nevis Tech-No-Tigers robotics team to be part of the 2023 MN State All-Academic Team.

The program recognizes the academic excellence (based on GPA) of high school students who participate in the Minnesota State High School League (MSHSL) robotics programs. Students are nominated by coaches who are members of the MRCA.

Students who receive All-Academic State Honors must possess a cumulative GPA of 3.8 or higher (based on a 4.0 scale) for this current year. This honor is open to students in grade levels 10-12.

In addition to the GPA requirement, a student must be an important contributor to the team and have no MSHSL violations in the current or previous year.

ADVERTISEMENT

RELATED COVERAGE:

What To Read Next
050323.E.PRE.CourtofHonor.jpg
Community
Park Rapids Boy Scouts named district troop of the year
April 28, 2023 02:14 PM
Public_Notices_HubbardCountyGovtCenterHoriz.jpg
Local
Remodels of Hubbard County Jail, government center proposed in draft capital plan
April 28, 2023 07:43 AM
 · 
By  Shannon Geisen
Nevis School
Local
New staff members join Nevis School
April 28, 2023 06:48 AM
 · 
By  Lorie Skarpness
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
MorganKoppelmanPoleVault.JPG
Prep
Track and Field: Morgan Koppelman breaks Park Rapids girls school record in pole vault at 10-3
April 27, 2023 09:34 AM
 · 
By  Vance Carlson
Public_Notices_HubbardCountyGovtCenterHoriz.jpg
Local
Remodels of Hubbard County Jail, government center proposed in draft capital plan
April 28, 2023 07:43 AM
 · 
By  Shannon Geisen
DurhamEricksonFishSeminar042923.O.PRE.jpg
Northland Outdoors
Local fishing pros teach tips to kids
April 27, 2023 01:24 PM
 · 
By  Shannon Geisen
042623.E.PRE.BrentJohnson1717.jpg
Arts and Entertainment
Local rapper’s career starting to take off
April 25, 2023 09:05 AM
 · 
By  Robin Fish