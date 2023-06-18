Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Two hurt in Arago Township crash

Two pickups collided Thursday, June 15, on U.S. Hwy. 71.

CrashReport.png
By Staff reports
Today at 8:17 PM

Two people were injured in a two-vehicle crash on Thursday, June 15 in Arago Township.

According to a Minnesota State Patrol (MSP), the accident occurred when a 2003 Dodge Ram 2500 pickup was northbound on U.S. Hwy. 71. The Ram was turning left onto County 32 when it failed to yield to a 2013 Ford F-150 pickup and the vehicles struck head-on.

The Ram’s driver, Gerald Heldt, 84, of Duck Key, Fla., was not injured, the MSP incident report states. The F-150’s driver, Eric Schroeder, 48, of Montgomery, Minn., and passenger, Maurice Schroeder, 49, of Le Center, were both transported to CHI St. Joseph’s Health in Park Rapids with non-life-threatening injuries.

Road conditions were dry, the report states. All occupants were wearing seat belts during the accident, and no alcohol was involved.

The Hubbard County Sheriff’s Office also responded to the crash scene.

