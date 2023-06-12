99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Two-car crash in Steamboat River Township

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, a 2010 Honda Odyssey crossed the centerline on Hwy. 64 and struck a 2023 Ford Ecosport.

By Staff reports
Today at 3:42 PM

Two drivers were transported to hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries following a collision on State Hwy. 64 on Friday, June 9.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol (MSP), a 2010 Honda Odyssey was traveling south when it crossed the centerline at Blue Trail around 2:24 p.m. It struck a 2023 Ford Ecosport headed north.

The Honda was driven by Tianna Lee Ann Berndt, 39, of Pinewood. She was taken to Sanford Medical Center in Fargo.

Arthur Melvin Jacobson, 81, the driver of the Ford, was transported to Sanford Health in Bemidji.

The MSP report states road conditions were dry and no alcohol was involved.

Akeley Fire and Rescue, Hubbard County Sheriff's Office and North Memorial Ambulance also responded to the accident.

Get Local

