Two candidates have filed for District 4 commissioner

Filing for the County Commissioner for District Four seat in Hubbard County previously held by Dan Stacey of Nevis closes Friday, Feb. 24. Stacey resigned from the position Feb. 1.

There are nine townships – Akeley, Clay, Guthrie, Hart Lake, Hendrickson, Lakeport, Mantrap, Steamboat River and Thorpe – and two cities – Akeley and Laporte – in Hubbard County District 4.

The filing fee is $50.00. Contact the Auditor's office to file an Affidavit of Candidacy form.

As of noon Thursday, two candidates were listed on the county website as having filed for the position: Steven J. Keranen and Lyle Howg.

Since this is a special election, candidate filings are not being uploaded to the Secretary of State website.

To see updates on who has filed for the position, go to the Hubbard County Board website www.co.hubbard.mn.us. Click on Departments at the top of the page, then click the Auditor tab and Voter Information or call the auditor's office at 218-732-3196.