Twedell wins Enterprise’s Bald Eagle Hatch Contest

Three entries correctly guessed this date in the Park Rapids Enterprises’ first-ever Bald Eagle Hatch Contest.

FemaleEagleSunDNR.jpg
This season is the 10th year of the EagleCam, a popular annual livestream of a bald eagle nest in Minnesota. Fifteen chicks have successfully fledged from the nest in the last decade, according to the DNR. The current female in the nest has been there for three years and, with her mates, has produced seven eggs and raised five chicks to fledging.
Contributed/Minnesota Department of Natural Resources
By Staff reports
Today at 11:33 AM

The eagle has hatched.

According to the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources, the first bald eagle chick hatched at 6:40 p.m. on Sunday, March 26.

Three entries correctly guessed this date in the Park Rapids Enterprises’ first-ever Bald Eagle Hatch Contest. Tom Twedell of Grand Forks had his name drawn, so he won the grand prize:

  • One-year Minnesota State Park pass;
  • $50 gift card for Itasca State Park;
  • 6-month subscription to the Park Rapids Enterprise.
    BaldEagleContestPrize2023.jpg
    Congratulations to Tom Twedell of Grand Forks. He correctly guessed the date the bald eagle chick would hatch and won this grand prize.
    Kathy Dennis / Enterprise

Twedell is a middle school science teacher. He and his students have been following the DNR’s EagleCam. The link can be found at mndnr.gov/eaglecam .

