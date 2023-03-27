Twedell wins Enterprise’s Bald Eagle Hatch Contest
The eagle has hatched.
According to the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources, the first bald eagle chick hatched at 6:40 p.m. on Sunday, March 26.
Three entries correctly guessed this date in the Park Rapids Enterprises’ first-ever Bald Eagle Hatch Contest. Tom Twedell of Grand Forks had his name drawn, so he won the grand prize:
- One-year Minnesota State Park pass;
- $50 gift card for Itasca State Park;
- 6-month subscription to the Park Rapids Enterprise.
Twedell is a middle school science teacher. He and his students have been following the DNR’s EagleCam. The link can be found at mndnr.gov/eaglecam .
