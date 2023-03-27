Twedell wins Enterprise’s Bald Eagle Hatch Contest

The eagle has hatched.

According to the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources, the first bald eagle chick hatched at 6:40 p.m. on Sunday, March 26.

Three entries correctly guessed this date in the Park Rapids Enterprises’ first-ever Bald Eagle Hatch Contest. Tom Twedell of Grand Forks had his name drawn, so he won the grand prize:



One-year Minnesota State Park pass;

$50 gift card for Itasca State Park;

6-month subscription to the Park Rapids Enterprise.

Congratulations to Tom Twedell of Grand Forks. He correctly guessed the date the bald eagle chick would hatch and won this grand prize. Kathy Dennis / Enterprise

Twedell is a middle school science teacher. He and his students have been following the DNR’s EagleCam. The link can be found at mndnr.gov/eaglecam .