Treaty Rights & Culture Museum seeks $650K from legislature

The Giiwedinong Treaty Rights & Culture Museum in Park Rapids is seeking support from area residents to obtain legislative funding.

According to Winona LaDuke, Giiwedinong is the Ojibwe word for “in the north.”

“It also means ‘homecoming’ to Ojibwe people,” she said.

The Minnesota Legislature is considering a bill to appropriate $650,000 for this museum. That funding would be used to install an elevator to make the historic Carnegie building, formerly the Park Rapids Library and most recently occupied by Enbridge, Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) accessible.

Hearings for the bill will be held March 15-16 in both the Senate and the House, and anyone interested in testifying on behalf of funding this project is welcome to attend.

ADVERTISEMENT

Some of the funding would also be used for renovations, framing and purchasing collections and supporting Native people working at the museum.

Letters of support may be sent to Rep. Alicia Kozlowski (DFL-Dist. 08B), 429 State Office Building, St. Paul, MN 55155, or supporters may leave a message for Kozlowski by calling 800-685-8907.

Akiing is a community based organization from the White Earth reservation doing regional work to address cultural and ecological sustainability for this region. The group purchased the former Carnegie Library to house their new museum.

“I spent a lot of time in Carnegie libraries as a child,” LaDuke said. “The opportunity to have this historic Carnegie Library in Park Rapids as a place of knowledge, learning and sharing really represented what I thought that building should evolve into. It happened quickly. The building came up for sale. I’ve had this idea for a long time, and here we are. We’re praying every day for every piece of it, and the pieces are moving.”

The creation of this museum is the latest step in work towards an indigenous cultural restoration of the Deep North, LaDuke said.

The museum will house both contemporary exhibits from Standing Rock, Line 3 and other “water protector” battles as well as educational exhibits on the 1855, 1837, 1867 and other treaties, the fight to protect wild rice and contemporary Native art.

“There are a lot of people who don’t know the history of the land, the history of the Shell River and the Crow Wing River, wild rice and what a land-based Anishinaabe economy means,” LaDuke said. “We want to provide an opportunity to see the world from an Anishinaabe worldview. This is a very historic area and a unique ecosystem of biodiversity. We want to talk about that history because it’s not just industrial ag here.”

The museum will also address the lack of a Native narrative in the north country and provide educational opportunities for the general public as well as a space for Anishinaabe and other Indigenous scholars to undertake research, according to LaDuke.

ADVERTISEMENT

“A lot of people are very interested in Ojibwe people, in treaties and in history and there is really no place to go to learn that around here,” she said. “We want to provide that for the students in Park Rapids, for the people who are visiting our beautiful land and waters, and also be a place to nurture understanding and cooperation.

“This is a window. It’s a way to open it up. We started out with our Day of the Dead celebration last fall. The attendance really showed how interested people are in Indigenous and multicultural events.”

Plans are for the museum to open at the end of May.

“We’re going to sponsor powwows and events at the Armory,” she said. “I’m very excited about it. We intend to be a vital part of Park Rapids and will feature a series of ongoing cultural events and are looking at a monthly forum.”

One of the first exhibits will honor water protectors.

“Tens of thousands of people came to northern Minnesota as water protectors,” she said. “They love these waters.”

According to a news release from the organization, future plans include developing internships for Native college students in research and in preserving Anishinaabe history, recent histories of fishing rights, the work of water protectors and efforts to protect ecosystems.

ADVERTISEMENT