Treasure hunting galore! Geocaches are hidden throughout the region

You can catch global, geocache-hunting fever, beginning here in the Heartland Lakes area.

There are 900 caches hidden within 20 miles of Park Rapids alone.

Along the Heartland Trail, there are caches about every tenth of a mile.

Much of that is the handiwork of Jeff and Raelyne Fieldsend. Jeff has personally hidden 420.

The Menahga couple are members of NorthStar GeoSeekers (NSGS), a club for geocachers from across north-central Minnesota and North Dakota.

They embark on what geocaching.com calls “the world’s largest treasure hunt.”

“Geocaching is a worldwide thing,” Raelyne said. “You meet all these crazy people. It’s very kid- and family-friendly.”

Some geocachers travel to specific destinations simply to search for caches, she continued.

“We always geocache on vacations,” she said. “That’s one of the main things we do when we’re on vacation. We just went on a cruise, and we found a cache in Honduras, Belize and a couple in Mexico.”

If you find all of the caches in Park Rapids, Raelyne said you can take a day trip to another neighboring community, like Bemidji or Walker.

In total, the Fieldsends have discovered 2,500 caches worldwide.

They recruited their sons into the endeavor as well. Timothy is now 20 and Michael 22.

Raelyne said, “They’ve been doing it with us since we started, and it was a great family hobby. As they’ve gotten older, they’re busy doing their own things, but on vacations, they still try to be the First to Find (FTF) before Dad and keep track of who finds more!”

Geocaching 101

The Fieldsends advise beginning cachers to create a free account at geocaching.com and seek large, easy-to-find caches at first. There are tutorials online. The free app can be downloaded to a smartphone.

Use the app to navigate to a geocache nearby.

Most opt to use the GPS function on their smartphones rather than purchase a GPS unit, Jeff said.

Once you find the geocache, sign and date the logbook. Place the geocache back where you found it and log your experience online.

According to geocaching.com, in larger geocaches, you may find “trackables” or items to trade. Trackables are meant to move from geocache to geocache.

For instance, NSGS hosts an annual “travel bug” race.

Purchased at geocaching.com, these tags have a tracking number on them, explained Jeff. Geocachers often attach a decorative trinket to the travel bug with a key chain. It’s then placed in a geocache. The next geocacher to visit the cache may take it and place it in another cache, and so on, and so on.

“Every year, we have a race. It starts with zero miles here,” Jeff said. “As the travel bugs move, they accumulate miles.”

Travel bugs, like this example, depart for adventures unknown. Enterprise file photo

One travel bug moved from Bagley to France, Japan and Finland within one year’s time. Another covered 26,574 miles.

Pathtags are a popular collectible item among geocachers. Enterprise file photo

“Pathtags” are another popular collectible item among devoted geocachers. They are a colorful, 1-inch diameter coin left behind by geocachers as a personalized marker.

It’s something you can keep, if you find it in a geocache. A lot of people trade them.

The design on the face of the coin is customized, while the other side holds a generic design and a serial number so it can be logged online.

Etiquette requires that if a geocacher removes an item, called “swag” – a travel bug, a pathtag, a geocoin or a prize – from a cache, he or she must replace it with swag of equal value.

A geocoin is a special coin created by individuals or groups of geocachers as a kind of signature item or calling card. Like a travel bug, each Geocoin is assigned a unique tracking ID which allows them to travel from geocache to geocache or to be passed amongst friends, picking up stories along the way. Enterprise file photo

What is a cache?

Caches range in size from “micro” to huge. They can be hidden in obvious spots or tucked within a challenging puzzle.

The terrain may be anywhere from wheelchair-accessible to requiring scuba diving gear or mountain-climbing skills.

There’s even a cache on the International Space Station.

Raelyne and Jeff enjoy creating caches in unique shapes, such as a dragonfly or road runner.

In their geocaching fervor, the farthest south they have ever found a cache is Honduras. The farthest west is Portland, Oregon.

“Some people try to find a cache in every single county in the state,” she said. “Or you find different difficulties.”

Geocaching.com offers various challenges.

“We’re still trying to find one in every state,” Jeff added.

The Fieldsend recommend having fun and asking questions.

“Any cacher is willing to talk for hours,” Raelyne said. “Go to the events, meet the people, have fun with it.”