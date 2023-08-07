Tractor lovers converge at Field Days

Machines chugged.

Tractors putted.

And implements purred.

This was Field Days, a two-day celebration of farm engines and the mechanical whizzes who can get old motors working again.

It’s hosted by the Park Rapids Antique Tractor & Engine Club.

The 30th annual event was held at the club’s showgrounds on County Road 6, south of Park Rapids over the weekend.

This year’s event featured Ford tractors, with a raffle drawing on Sunday for a 1953 Ford Jubilee.

Club members demonstrated early 1900s farming traditions, such as threshing and straw baling with refurbished tractors and other implements.

Bob Gartner, one of the founding members of the tractor club, cranked up an old-time shingle-making machine for Saturday’s demonstration.

Gartner’s son, Mike, and grandsons had a display booth at Field Days.

Mike Gartner is a board member for the Park Rapids Antique Tractor Club. He and his sons worked on various engines in their booth at 2023 Field Days. Shannon Geisen/Enterprise

Mike and Winston, 8, tinkered with a 1920 Galloway Handy Andy engine. “We filled it with oil and forgot to put in the plug,” he explained. “When it was new, it’d actually run a double washing machine on a dude ranch down in Nebraska. We got it from the owner’s kid.”

Wesley, 11, worked on a Nelson Brothers engine.

Mike is a mechanic by trade.

He likes to go to other tractor shows, but doesn’t usually bring their collection along. “You make your own parts for a lot of them.”

Cody Wangen of Fargo fills this 4hp Cushman binder engine with more water. Shannon Geisen/Enterprise

Cody Wangen and his brother, Austin, brought their collection of Cushman gas engines. They are members of the St. Croix Valley Early Day Gas Engine & Tractor Association. They are from Fargo.

“We go to this show,” Cody said, along with Albany, Rollag and others. “About five, six shows a year.”

The Wangens have been participating in Field Days since about 2014. Cody and his wife, Cassidy, were married on the showgrounds, in fact.

“It’s not our biggest show, but it’s nice and laid back and fun,” Cody said.

Dallas Slevin of Frazee eyes a 1966 Case International tractor owned by Kyle Little of Park Rapids. Shannon Geisen/Enterprise

Dallas Slevin attended Field Days on Saturday with his 13-year-old son and godfather. They farm 112.5 acres in Frazee.

“They have a nice, little show here,” he said. “I actually was toying around with the idea of joining this club, then my wife’s cousin and some people in Perham started a club, so we joined that one.”

Missy Quisberg snaps a photo of daughter Isla, 4, building a bird house. They're from Spicer, Minn. Missy brought her BFF, Megan Nelson, to Field Days after having so much fun with her family last year. "We do a lot of camping," Missy said. "We purposely booked this weekend again, and brought friends!" Shannon Geisen/Enterprise

The Pine to Prairie Antique Tractor & Gas Engine Club is hosting a Perham Pioneer Fest from Aug. 19-20. An International TD24 Army bulldozer, rescued from a swamp in 2019, will be on exhibit.

Slevin is a fan of John Deere tractors – and owns several of them. “My first tractor that I ever owned was a 38B John Deere,” he said.