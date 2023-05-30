Top 10 highlights at Itasca State Park in June & July

Itasca State Park – Minnesota's oldest state park – was established on April 20, 1891 to preserve the old growth pine trees that were in danger of being logged.

More than half a million people visit Itasca State Park every year to see the giant pines and wade across the headwaters of the Mississippi River State Water Trail.

Park Rapids is the undisputed "Gateway to Itasca State Park" and the south entrance is a 22-mile drive from Park Rapids north on Hwy. 71.

Check out these highlights during June and July at Itasca State Park.

