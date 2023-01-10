Tom Krueger elected as new county board chair

County commissioner Ted Van Kempen passed the gavel to newly elected board chair Tom Krueger. Char Christenson will be vice chair in 2023.

These positions are rotated throughout the board annually.

County commissioners David De La Hunt and Dan Stacey were absent at the Jan. 3 organizational meeting.

Newly elected Hubbard County Board chair Tom Krueger recognizes Sandra Rittgers, chief deputy auditor-treasurer, for her 36 years of service. She retired on Jan. 3, 2023, having started in July 1987. Shannon Geisen/Enterprise

In other business, the board did as follows: