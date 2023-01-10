Tom Krueger elected as new county board chair
Hubbard County commissioner Char Christenson will be vice chair in 2023.
County commissioner Ted Van Kempen passed the gavel to newly elected board chair Tom Krueger. Char Christenson will be vice chair in 2023.
These positions are rotated throughout the board annually.
County commissioners David De La Hunt and Dan Stacey were absent at the Jan. 3 organizational meeting.
In other business, the board did as follows:
- Reappointed Jerry Bjerke to a four-year term as Hubbard County Veterans Services Officer. He’ll serve from Jan. 1, 2023 through Dec. 31, 2026.
- Denied a $300 membership dues request from the Giziibii RC&D Council.
- Accepted the Park Rapids Enterprise’s bid as the county’s official legal newspaper. It was the sole bid and unchanged from last year.
- Renewed a legal services retainer with Rupp, Anderson, Squires, Waldspurger, and Mace, P.A. for the Hubbard County Environmental Services Office. The 2023 agreement proposed a $1,200 increase in the retainer amount, a $10 per hour increase in off-retainer rates, and allows online video training in addition to in-person training. Scott Anderson will be retiring at the end of March, then Kristen Nierengarten will be taking over as the county’s primary attorney.
- Reapproved a quote from Northern Pines Plumbing, Heating & Electric. This time it includes a stainless steel radiant heater. The bid amount was $4,550.
- Discussed the need to adopt Title VI and Americans with Disabilities Act transition plan policies for the county highway department. It was placed on the Jan. 10 work session agenda.
