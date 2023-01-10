99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Tuesday, January 10

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News | Local
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Tom Krueger elected as new county board chair

Hubbard County commissioner Char Christenson will be vice chair in 2023.

GavelToKrueger011123.N.PRE.jpg
2022 board chair Ted Van Kempen passes the gavel to 2023 board chair Tom Krueger at the Jan. 3 Hubbard County Board meeting.
Shannon Geisen/Enterprise
Shannon Geisen
By Shannon Geisen
January 10, 2023 03:18 PM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

County commissioner Ted Van Kempen passed the gavel to newly elected board chair Tom Krueger. Char Christenson will be vice chair in 2023.

These positions are rotated throughout the board annually.

County commissioners David De La Hunt and Dan Stacey were absent at the Jan. 3 organizational meeting.

KruegerRittgersCongrats010723.N.PRE.jpg
Newly elected Hubbard County Board chair Tom Krueger recognizes Sandra Rittgers, chief deputy auditor-treasurer, for her 36 years of service. She retired on Jan. 3, 2023, having started in July 1987.
Shannon Geisen/Enterprise

In other business, the board did as follows:

  • Reappointed Jerry Bjerke to a four-year term as Hubbard County Veterans Services Officer. He’ll serve from Jan. 1, 2023 through Dec. 31, 2026.
  • Denied a $300 membership dues request from the Giziibii RC&D Council.
  • Accepted the Park Rapids Enterprise’s bid as the county’s official legal newspaper. It was the sole bid and unchanged from last year.
  • Renewed a legal services retainer with Rupp, Anderson, Squires, Waldspurger, and Mace, P.A. for the Hubbard County Environmental Services Office. The 2023 agreement proposed a $1,200 increase in the retainer amount, a $10 per hour increase in off-retainer rates, and allows online video training in addition to in-person training. Scott Anderson will be retiring at the end of March, then Kristen Nierengarten will be taking over as the county’s primary attorney. 
  • Reapproved a quote from Northern Pines Plumbing, Heating & Electric. This time it includes a stainless steel radiant heater. The bid amount was $4,550.
  • Discussed the need to adopt Title VI and Americans with Disabilities Act transition plan policies for the county highway department. It was placed on the Jan. 10 work session agenda.
RELATED ARTICLES:
Aitkin County Squad winter
Minnesota
Crash kills north-central Minnesota man
The 58-year-old man had not been identified early Tuesday afternoon.
January 10, 2023 03:25 PM
 · 
By  Forum News Service
Local
Snowmobile trails are ready for riders
January 10, 2023 03:18 PM
Local
Affordable and quality housing is HRDC's No. 1 regional economic priority
January 10, 2023 02:17 PM
Local
WHERE ARE THEY NOW? Leeseberg sees NASA dream come true
January 10, 2023 01:49 PM

Related Topics: HUBBARD COUNTY BOARDGOVERNMENT AND POLITICS
Shannon Geisen
By Shannon Geisen
Shannon Geisen is editor of the Park Rapids Enterprise.
What To Read Next
Local
Artists invited to Heartland Area Arts Summit
An ad hoc committee meeting will be held from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Jan. 14 at the Armory Arts and Events Center.
January 09, 2023 11:42 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports
010722.N.PRE.GaryStennesNew.jpg
Local
'Enjoying every minute' of teaching since 1965
Retired Nevis teacher Gary Stennes keeps busy subbing
January 09, 2023 09:21 AM
 · 
By  Lorie Skarpness
StudentNewsPlaceholder.jpg
Local
STUDENT NEWS: January 8, 2023
The following area students are among the fall semester graduates of Minnesota State Community and Technical College, with campuses in Detroit Lakes, Fergus Falls, Moorhead and Wadena.
January 08, 2023 10:56 AM
NewYearBaby010723.N.PRE.jpg
Local
New Year baby – and trophy walleye – is catch of the day for local couple
The first baby born at CHI St. Joseph’s Health in Park Rapids entered the world a week early on New Year’s Day and after a long car ride from Lake of the Woods where his family had gone on a weekend fishing trip.
January 07, 2023 11:42 AM
 · 
By  Lorie Skarpness