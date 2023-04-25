99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Tuesday, April 25

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

To prevent fires, batteries have new rules at Hubbard County dump

County residents and businesses must take all batteries to household hazardous waste.

Batterien
Adobe Stock
By Staff reports
Today at 9:30 AM

The Hubbard County Solid Waste Department is implementing two new policies at the south transfer station.

Battery drop-off change

County residents and businesses must take all batteries to household hazardous waste.

With three battery fires at the south transfer station since January 2023, county officials expect this procedural change to reduce the possibility for battery fires.

All residents and companies are asked to separate all batteries from their garbage and recycling.

Batteries must be removed from any toy, appliance or device that you are throwing away.

ADVERTISEMENT

Bring all batteries into the “B” building drive-through or pedestrian doors and place them on the large wooden cart on the left side.

When visiting the transfer stations, see an attendant if you are unsure where materials go.

Commercial scale procedure

A new process is in place for use of the south transfer station’s commercial scale. The goal is to provide more efficient service and more accurate reporting.

All contractors, businesses and out-of-county loads must use the commercial scale.

Before entering the commercial scale, take the first right after entering the south transfer station gate. Stop for load inspection at the “A” building.

After the inspection, slowly approach the scale from the south entrance and slowly drive onto the scale.

When on the scale, press the call button for an attendant, then provide the requested information to the attendant and listen to the next steps.

After load disposal, slowly re-enter the scale from the south, facing north. Call for the attendant, follow the attendant’s instructions, then slowly drive off.

ADVERTISEMENT

For any questions, comments or concerns, email solidwaste@co.hubbard.mn.us or call 218-732-9568.

MORE RELATED COVERAGE:

By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
What To Read Next
Public_Notices_HubbardCountyGovtCenterHoriz.jpg
Local
Boiler breakdown is unexpected bill for Hubbard County
April 25, 2023 09:11 AM
 · 
By  Shannon Geisen
042623.E.PRE.BrentJohnson1717.jpg
Arts and Entertainment
Local rapper’s career starting to take off
April 25, 2023 09:05 AM
 · 
By  Robin Fish
NevisBandTexas2023.jpg
Local
Nevis music students traveled to Texas
April 24, 2023 02:07 PM
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
042623.E.PRE.BrentJohnson1717.jpg
Arts and Entertainment
Local rapper’s career starting to take off
April 25, 2023 09:05 AM
 · 
By  Robin Fish
Public_Notices_HubbardCountyGovtCenterHoriz.jpg
Local
Boiler breakdown is unexpected bill for Hubbard County
April 25, 2023 09:11 AM
 · 
By  Shannon Geisen
QuincyJantzPreview.JPG
Prep
Baseball: New head coaches see potential for Menahga this spring
April 24, 2023 08:23 AM
 · 
By  Vance Carlson
218VentureBarEateryApril2023.jpg
Business
Park Rapids grads launch ‘218 Venture’ in Dorset
April 23, 2023 06:59 AM
 · 
By  Shannon Geisen