To prevent fires, batteries have new rules at Hubbard County dump

The Hubbard County Solid Waste Department is implementing two new policies at the south transfer station.

Battery drop-off change

County residents and businesses must take all batteries to household hazardous waste.

With three battery fires at the south transfer station since January 2023, county officials expect this procedural change to reduce the possibility for battery fires.

All residents and companies are asked to separate all batteries from their garbage and recycling.

Batteries must be removed from any toy, appliance or device that you are throwing away.

Bring all batteries into the “B” building drive-through or pedestrian doors and place them on the large wooden cart on the left side.

When visiting the transfer stations, see an attendant if you are unsure where materials go.

Commercial scale procedure

A new process is in place for use of the south transfer station’s commercial scale. The goal is to provide more efficient service and more accurate reporting.

All contractors, businesses and out-of-county loads must use the commercial scale.

Before entering the commercial scale, take the first right after entering the south transfer station gate. Stop for load inspection at the “A” building.

After the inspection, slowly approach the scale from the south entrance and slowly drive onto the scale.

When on the scale, press the call button for an attendant, then provide the requested information to the attendant and listen to the next steps.

After load disposal, slowly re-enter the scale from the south, facing north. Call for the attendant, follow the attendant’s instructions, then slowly drive off.

For any questions, comments or concerns, email solidwaste@co.hubbard.mn.us or call 218-732-9568.