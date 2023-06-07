To handle increasing caseload, Hubbard County attorney seeks more staff, space

The Hubbard County Attorney’s Office is approaching “a breaking point.”

County Attorney Jonathan Frieden appealed to the Hubbard County Board for more office space and an additional attorney on Tuesday, June 6.

He asked the board to approve $150,000 to $350,000 in renovations at the Hubbard County Government Center.

He also suggested reallocating a vacant staff position into an additional assistant county attorney, which the board approved.

‘Unsustainable’ caseload

Frieden proposed moving the law library into a conference room on the first level of the courthouse and utilizing the room for county attorney business. The conference room has been previously used for storage by the Hubbard County Auditor’s Office during and after elections.

It’s one of three options drafted by the original architect, Frieden said. “Moving forward, we’d continue to work with the architect and hire a general contractor to do these renovations.”

While a new courthouse would be ideal, it’s not currently realistic, he said, but the suggested remodel would provide sufficient space for the attorney’s office while the board considers construction of a new court facility in its capital improvement plan (CIP).

County commissioner Char Christenson noted the current law library is larger than needed.

Rather than including the remodel in the CIP, Frieden asked for the work to be completed in 2023.

Frieden explained his office works on court cases for the Hubbard County Sheriff’s Office, Minnesota State Patrol, Park Rapids Police Department, Minnesota Department of Natural Resources and the cities of Nevis and Akeley.

The sheriff's office has grown and criminal case numbers have risen, he reported.

“I have four attorneys, including myself. That is not sufficient. I don’t have anywhere to put anybody else. My entire office is full with four attorneys and four support staff, if you count Jill (Christenson, Hubbard County Crime Victim Services),” Frieden said. “I need more people to do the job we’re required to do, and I need sufficient workspace for those people to where they can do it effectively. Right now, I can’t even bring in a summer clerk.”

Three or four law students have inquired about working at the office, but Frieden said there isn’t enough space.

He added that a staff shortage has been an ongoing, 15-year issue for the attorney’s office.

County commissioner David De La Hunt inquired whether there was anything left of the $500,000 in capital improvements allocated for 2023.

County Administrator Jeff Cadwell replied there was none; it’s all committed. Regardless, he recommended moving forward with planning the renovation, perhaps expanding the economy of scale by including some necessary remodeling on the second floor.

“We know we have a need, but we haven’t looked at any of the other alternatives,” Cadwell added.

Even at lightning speed, Cadwell said this project wouldn’t be completed until 2024, not 2023.

De La Hunt said he understands the need, “but we need to find the money.”

Board chair Tom Krueger said he wouldn’t want funds funneled away from Pinecrest Apartments for workforce housing or Deep Lake Park.

Frieden argued that the attorney’s office is more important.

“We’ve been, in my office, working at a capacity that is not sustainable for the last five years. We’re getting very close to a breaking point,” he said.

Hubbard County citizens expect “that when law enforcement sends a case to my office that the victims of that case are going to get to a resolution that it is at least understood and satisfactory. Right now, that is very difficult for my office to do.”

Board consensus was to finetune the project’s costs, timeline, details, etc.

A public hearing about the county’s proposed five-year CIP will be held at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, June 20 in the Hubbard County Government Center, third floor.

State law impacts

Christenson asked if the Minnesota Legislature’s reductions in sentencing will reduce the workload.

“We’ll see. I doubt it for a number of different reasons,” Frieden replied. “Do I believe the numbers will come down? No, I really don’t.”

Noting that changes were made in 2016 and that drug arrests have not decreased, Frieden said, “It’s a question of enforcement. Whatever is on the books will be enforced.”

Christenson said the legalization of recreational marijuana will have “a great impact on our county and law enforcement,” which will affect the county attorney’s office.

Frieden agreed.

Since the state defined locations of marijuana establishments and will handle licensing, De La Hunt wondered if the county’s draft drug paraphernalia ordinance was no longer useful. “What’s left locally?”

Frieden said the county will have a couple options if it wishes to be more restrictive.

Vacant office assistant positionThe board approved a new assistant county attorney in lieu of an office assistant.

Frieden said the difference in cost is approximately $50,000 annually when considering benefits and salary.

After reviewing the attorney office’s 2023 budget, Krueger said there appeared to be money available to pay for the attorney.

