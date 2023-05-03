Three named Century student of the month

Eighth graders Mika Isaacson, MacieLichter and Adrienne Cook are the May 2023 students of the month at Century Middle School.

Isaacson was nominated by CTE teacher Ashley Anderson, who wrote: “Mika is consistently willing to help with a variety of tasks and fill in whenever needed. She puts her best foot forward in and out of class. She is willing to assist teachers and students whenever needed and portrays as a role model for other students.

“Mika continues to practice with the FFA sales team, even though she can't compete at state. Mika puts forth extreme effort in all courses to earn her grades.”

According to phy ed teacher Baylee Gartner, Lichter “is always coming with positive upbeat energy. She is an amazing helper and student and I love having her in class. Not only does she come in everyday and try her best in P.E., but she also has been a great influence on the swim team.

“She has been an amazing leader in the classroom and on the swim team. She is always pumping others up and making the classroom a fun place to be/teach. She is very inclusive of all classmates, not just her close friends, which is a refreshing thing to see in the middle school.”

Cook was nominated by middle school secretary Sherri Gottsman and her dad, student council advisor Joshua Cook. They wrote: “She is so helpful in the office. She does the announcements every morning…. She is also very active in the student community as she is on the Student Council, the Yearbook Committee and involved in several sports.

“She is a great student and encourages others to do their best. She is very kind, and her willingness to help everyone does not go unnoticed.… It is her genuine goal to make everyone in our building feel included and welcome. Adrienne is an outside-the-box thinker who is always trying to come up with new, fresh ideas to make the school year more enjoyable and interactive. “On top of all of the things Adrienne does inside the school day … (she) is also a leader throughout the year as a three-sport athlete…. She is very well rounded and possesses the qualities all students should strive to have and showcase.”