Three injured in vehicle rollover

A driver and two juvenile passengers from Colorado were sent to the hospital in Bemidji after a Jan. 25 rollover in Farden Township.

By Staff reports
January 26, 2023 11:34 AM
Three people were hospitalized after a vehicle rolled over Wednesday in Farden Township.

According to a Minnesota State Patrol incident report, the accident was reported at 7:32 a.m. on U.S. Hwy. 2 at County 45.

The report states that a 2000 Chevy Silverado, driven by Jasmine Cobbina, 37, of Albrook, Colo., was traveling west on Hwy. 2 when it left the roadway and rolled into the ditch.

Personnel with the Minnesota DNR, the Hubbard County Sheriff’s Office and Leech Lake tribal police also responded to the scene. The driver, as well as passengers Julia Cobbina, 12, and Mary Cobbina, 5, were all taken by ambulance to Sanford Bemidji Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.

According to the report, Jasmine and Mary were wearing seat belts, but Julia was not. Airbags did not deploy.

Road conditions featured snow and ice, the report states. No alcohol was involved.

