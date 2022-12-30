Three departments battle fire and ice on Christmas Eve

A family lost their home in a fire on Christmas Eve near Dorset.

According to Assistant Fire Chief Ben Cumber, the Park Rapids Fire Department was paged out to a possible chimney fire at about 5:14 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 24, just north of Dorset on County 18.

“We got on scene, and the chimney fire had spread into the attic,” said Cumber. “Upon further investigation, we found out that the basement was also on fire. The fire had been burning long enough where we did an interior attack, and the conditions were not safe enough to continue an interior attack, so we evacuated. We were unable to get to the basement due to building conditions.”

He said the family occupying the house was awakened by the fire and were able to evacuate safely, minus a couple of pets.

As the situation developed, they called the Nevis and Menahga fire departments for support, he said. He estimated that eight or nine apparatus and about 30 firefighters responded to the fire.

“We also had to deal with 40, 45-below wind chills,” said Cumber. “So, we had a couple trucks freeze up. We were there for 6-7 hours, (and) we never could get to the basement. And then, during that time, we had two other fire calls we had to deal with, which Menahga helped tremendously with those.”

Cumber noted that one of the calls was for a suspected gas leak north on County 4, due to the homeowner complaining of dizziness. It was checked out and there was no carbon monoxide or gas leak at the scene. The other call was a fire alarm at Northwoods Bank in Park Rapids, where there was no fire.

The house near Dorset proved to be a total loss.

“It was frustrating,” said Cumber. “As a firefighter, you want to do everything you can to help the homeowner, but the bottom line is, we have to look out for the safety of our guys. We did everything we safely could with it, but with the terrible temperatures and with the way the house was designed and the way the fire had moved, we just couldn’t do anything.

“We had to be patient and pick how we were going to attack it. Then, obviously, we were fighting with frozen fire gear and frozen fire trucks. It was a perfect storm of not-cool, you know.”

He thanked the Menahga and Nevis fire crews for helping, and the firefighters’ wives for bringing sandwiches, donuts and hot coffee about three hours into the call. “It doesn’t sound like much, but when you’ve been sitting near hypothermia for three, four hours, it was pretty darn nice to have all of them rallying to help us out.”

Cumber said there were no injuries at the scene, even from trips, slips or falls.

“I’m glad nobody got hurt,” said Cumber. “I’m sorry that the family had such a bad Christmas Eve, and that was unfortunate for them. But nobody got hurt, and that was the bottom line, and I guess that was the victory for the day.”

Watching memories burn

“My mom and dad’s house burned down, which my brother (Sam) owns,” said Dacle Schmid, when asked about the fire’s impact on his family. He lives a mile-and-a-half from the scene and arrived, he said, on time to watch his memories burn.

A less damaged add-on to the former Dacle Sr. and Charlene Schmid home bears ruined relics of family memories after a fire on Christmas Eve, 2022 resulted in a total loss. Robin Fish / Park Rapids Enterprise

According to Dacle, the home where he grew up dated from the early 1960s and was occupied by Sam’s daughter and son-in-law, Keith and Belinda Williams, and their two children at the time of the fire.

He said Sam called him at 5:11 a.m. to bring fire extinguishers, but when he arrived he saw smoke coming from both ends of the house and his experience as a former firefighter told him it was all over.

Schmid confirmed that the family all got out of the house, along with most of their pets, including several cats. However, one cat was lost after it hid and could not be found, and two pet snakes were also lost. The Williams family lost everything they owned, he said.

Schmid said he is sure the fire started in the chimney of the basement wood stove, which rose through the center of the older part of the house.

“When everybody was out and everybody was safe,” he said, “my (brother’s) son-in-law said he heard crackling in the attic, so I knew it had already traveled up the walls and into the ceiling, and the firefighters got there and started pumping water, and it burned and it burned and it burned.”

Dacle said the family is currently displaced, traveling between the homes of the couple’s parents.

As for the family home, he said, “It’s a total loss. We’ll have to figure out in the spring where we go, because of course, they pumped water on it for so long that everything is frozen solid. … It’s pretty sad.”