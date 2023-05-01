Three-car crash injures two in Park Rapids

Two injuries were reported due to a three-vehicle collision Saturday, April 29 in Park Rapids.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, the accident occurred at approximately 1:15 p.m. when an eastbound 2024 GMC Yukon was stopped on State Hwy. 34 at U.S. Hwy. 71 waiting for an uninvolved vehicle to turn into a nearby business, and a 2007 Chevy Tahoe was stopped behind the Yukon. A 2016 Honda CRV rear-ended the Tahoe, which then rear-ended the Yukon.

Airbags deployed in the Honda. The driver, Dwight Murphy, 78, of Detroit Lakes, was transported to CHI St. Joseph’s Health with non-life threatening injuries, as was his passenger, Nancy Murphy, 70. An 11-year-old passenger in the Honda was uninjured.

The Tahoe’s driver, Alexandria Bradow, 33, of Park Rapids, and her passengers aged 26, 6 and 5 were uninjured, as were the Yukon’s driver, Grace Harne, 31, of Park Rapids and her 9-year-old passenger.

All occupants of the vehicles were wearing seat belts, the report states, and no alcohol was involved in the crash. Road conditions were wet.

Also responding to the scene were personnel with the Park Rapids Police Department, Hubbard County Sheriff’s Office, Park Rapids Fire Department and North Memorial Ambulance Service.