News Local

Three-car crash injures two in Park Rapids

A couple from Detroit Lakes was transported to the hospital on April 29 after rear-ending two vehicles stopped on State Hwy. 34.

CrashReport.png
By Staff reports
Today at 10:36 AM

Two injuries were reported due to a three-vehicle collision Saturday, April 29 in Park Rapids.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, the accident occurred at approximately 1:15 p.m. when an eastbound 2024 GMC Yukon was stopped on State Hwy. 34 at U.S. Hwy. 71 waiting for an uninvolved vehicle to turn into a nearby business, and a 2007 Chevy Tahoe was stopped behind the Yukon. A 2016 Honda CRV rear-ended the Tahoe, which then rear-ended the Yukon.

Airbags deployed in the Honda. The driver, Dwight Murphy, 78, of Detroit Lakes, was transported to CHI St. Joseph’s Health with non-life threatening injuries, as was his passenger, Nancy Murphy, 70. An 11-year-old passenger in the Honda was uninjured.

The Tahoe’s driver, Alexandria Bradow, 33, of Park Rapids, and her passengers aged 26, 6 and 5 were uninjured, as were the Yukon’s driver, Grace Harne, 31, of Park Rapids and her 9-year-old passenger.

All occupants of the vehicles were wearing seat belts, the report states, and no alcohol was involved in the crash. Road conditions were wet.

Also responding to the scene were personnel with the Park Rapids Police Department, Hubbard County Sheriff’s Office, Park Rapids Fire Department and North Memorial Ambulance Service.

By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
