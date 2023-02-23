99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Thursday, February 23

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Three candidates file for Hubbard County seat

As of Thursday, Steven J. Keranen, Ryan J. Johnson and Lyle Howg had filed for District 4 county commissioner.

032120.N.PRE.HubbardCountyGovtCenterHoriz.jpg
Hubbard County Government Center
Park Rapids Enterprise file photo, March 2020
Shannon Geisen
By Shannon Geisen
February 23, 2023 02:30 PM

In preparation for the 2023 special election to fill the vacant Hubbard County District 4 commissioner seat, the county board established an absentee ballot board.

They passed the resolution at their Tuesday, Feb. 21 meeting.

Hubbard County Auditor-Treasurer Kay Rave explained that the board will have election judges in equal numbers from each of the major political parties. Following state law, a ballot board accepts or rejects returned absentee or mail-in ballots.

The candidate filing period closed on Friday, Feb. 24.

As of Thursday, Steven J. Keranen, Ryan J. Johnson and Lyle Howg had filed for the position.

ADVERTISEMENT

There are nine townships – Akeley, Clay, Guthrie, Hart Lake, Hendrickson, Lakeport, Mantrap, Steamboat River and Thorpe – and two cities – Akeley and Laporte – in District 4.

RELATED ARTICLES:

In other business, the board did as follows:

  • Approved the $26,650 quote from Motorola Solutions for nine body-worn cameras for Hubbard County Jail staff. County Sheriff Cory Aukes explained this quote is for the purchase of hardware, accessories and implementation. It is a five-year service contract, with an upfront cost of $5,482 and each additional year a cost of $5,292. Aukes said the jail footage will be saved for 30 to 60 days, but not indefinitely.
  • Approved a $150,117 quote from Mid-States Wireless to replace 25 of 35 portable radios for the Hubbard County Sheriff’s Office. The other 10 will be replaced next year. Aukes said the existing radios are at the end of their life and Motorola vendors are only able to provide maintenance on a limited basis. The new radios, he added, include features that meet future state encryption plans.
MORE TO READ:

Shannon Geisen
By Shannon Geisen
Shannon Geisen is editor of the Park Rapids Enterprise.
What To Read Next
PRAHSFrontEntrance8660.jpg
Local
Park Rapids School Board hires new bus chief
February 23, 2023 12:10 PM
 · 
By  Robin Fish
DLPF WEB GRAPHIC COURT GAVEL FSA
Local
Court news: Ponsford man gets 5 years after a dozen stolen long guns found in his home
February 23, 2023 07:05 AM
 · 
By  News Staff
WeekZeroNevisRobotics022223.N.PRE.jpg
Local
Nevis Robotics team competed at Week Zero
February 21, 2023 12:40 PM
 · 
By  Lorie Skarpness