Three candidates file for Hubbard County seat

In preparation for the 2023 special election to fill the vacant Hubbard County District 4 commissioner seat, the county board established an absentee ballot board.

They passed the resolution at their Tuesday, Feb. 21 meeting.

Hubbard County Auditor-Treasurer Kay Rave explained that the board will have election judges in equal numbers from each of the major political parties. Following state law, a ballot board accepts or rejects returned absentee or mail-in ballots.

The candidate filing period closed on Friday, Feb. 24.

As of Thursday, Steven J. Keranen, Ryan J. Johnson and Lyle Howg had filed for the position.

ADVERTISEMENT

There are nine townships – Akeley, Clay, Guthrie, Hart Lake, Hendrickson, Lakeport, Mantrap, Steamboat River and Thorpe – and two cities – Akeley and Laporte – in District 4.

RELATED ARTICLES:



In other business, the board did as follows:

Approved the $26,650 quote from Motorola Solutions for nine body-worn cameras for Hubbard County Jail staff. County Sheriff Cory Aukes explained this quote is for the purchase of hardware, accessories and implementation. It is a five-year service contract, with an upfront cost of $5,482 and each additional year a cost of $5,292. Aukes said the jail footage will be saved for 30 to 60 days, but not indefinitely.

Approved a $150,117 quote from Mid-States Wireless to replace 25 of 35 portable radios for the Hubbard County Sheriff’s Office. The other 10 will be replaced next year. Aukes said the existing radios are at the end of their life and Motorola vendors are only able to provide maintenance on a limited basis. The new radios, he added, include features that meet future state encryption plans.

