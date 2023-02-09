99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Thursday, February 9

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News | Local
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Thompson seeks school tax abatement for new apartments

Plans for 58 units of workforce housing in the Career Path neighborhood may depend, in part, on the Park Rapids Area Schools' buy-in.

021123.N.PRE.HLDCSitePlan.jpg
Mary Thompson with the Heartland Lakes Development Commission asked the Park Rapids School Board on Feb. 6, 2023, for a 15-year tax abatement on the increase in property value at a proposed 58-unit apartment complex west of the Meadow's Edge and Meadow View apartments. This illustration of the layout shows where the two new buildings will be located, connected by a community room for residents' use and a park relocated from the southeast corner of the parcel to the northwest.
Contributed / Heartland Lakes Development Commission
Robin Fish
By Robin Fish
February 09, 2023 09:03 AM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

Mary Thompson, executive director of the Heartland Lakes Development Commission, gave the Park Rapids School Board a presentation Monday, Feb. 6, about two apartment buildings the HLDC is developing in the Career Path neighborhood to increase the city’s stock of workforce housing.

Superintendent Lance Bagstad acknowledged that it is difficult to recruit staff if they can’t find affordable, reasonable housing.

Thompson said the project stands to benefit the school district, not only by providing affordable housing when new teachers are hired but also by bringing in families with children.

Thompson said the rents are structured to be affordable for at least a single-income household earning $40,000 per year. She said she already has firm bids in hand for a fall construction start for a total cost of $6.1 million.

However, Thompson said, to be able to move forward with construction this fall and shave approximately $700,000 off the total project cost, the HLDC is seeking community support to avoid having to rely on Minnesota Housing Finance Agency’s workforce housing development program.

ADVERTISEMENT

She noted that the state program would only cover 25% of project costs, requires a 1:2 match, requires using the prevailing wage rate and due to the timing of its annual application, would delay construction until 2024, by which time costs may go up.

In addition to partnerships with Hubbard County, the City of Park Rapids, the county Housing and Redevelopment Authority, lenders and the Greater Minnesota Housing Fund, Thompson said the school district could provide a key component of the project’s funding package.

Thompson asked the school board to agree to a 15-year school tax abatement on the increase in property value at the new apartment complex. She stressed that this would not take away from the market value currently being taxed.

“What happens,” she explained, “is that you agree to defer the receipt of the additional value for the period of 15 years. … So, really, what you’re doing is just delaying when you actually see the resources from that project come into play.”

Thompson said she is hoping within the next month-and-a-half to have the financing package in place for the project, including buy-in from all community partners. She said she would expect final approvals to happen in mid-summer with construction to start in September or October and completion by spring 2024.

School board chair Sherry Safratowich voiced a consensus to authorize Bagstad to explore the tax abatement proposal further and bring it back for a decision at the board’s next meeting on Tuesday, Feb. 20.

MORE RELATED COVERAGE:
021123.N.PRE.DennisDodge0601.jpg
Local
Former school board member delivers parting wisdom, gift
Long-time Park Rapids School Board member Dennis Dodge read a statement and left behind a reminder that "In God we trust" at the Feb. 6 school board meeting.
February 08, 2023 10:10 PM
 · 
By  Robin Fish
Local
School bond sale goes better than expected
February 08, 2023 11:45 AM
Local
Bids for high school improvements come in under budget
February 08, 2023 06:07 AM
Local
Park Rapids Panther mascot has a new look
February 08, 2023 05:00 AM

Related Topics: PARK RAPIDSPARK RAPIDS SCHOOL BOARDHEARTLAND LAKES DEVELOPMENT COMMISSIONHOUSINGEDUCATION
Robin Fish
By Robin Fish
Robin Fish is a staff reporter at the Park Rapids Enterprise. Contact him at rfish@parkrapidsenterprise.com or 218-252-3053.
What To Read Next
MarkLohmeier2017.jpg
Local
Lohmeier retiring after 33 years of public service
Mark "Chip" Lohmeier has been Hubbard County land commissioner for 13 years.
February 09, 2023 08:00 AM
 · 
By  Shannon Geisen
Road Work Ahead Sign
Local
$3.8M bid for Fair Ave. project gets county nod
It was the lowest of six bids, but final approval is contingent upon the city of Park Rapids.
February 08, 2023 12:51 PM
 · 
By  Shannon Geisen
blotter pic for web.jpg
Local
Hubbard County Incidents: Jan. 30-Feb. 4, 2023
From the Hubbard County dispatch blotter.
February 08, 2023 08:17 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports
020823.N.PRE.SentenceToServe.jpg
Local
Hubbard County's Sentenced to Serve provides valuable services
The STS program allows inmates who meet the criteria and have been sentenced for a crime to perform work in the community in exchange for fines assessed by the courts.
February 07, 2023 01:42 PM
 · 
By  Lorie Skarpness