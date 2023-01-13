Thompson gives city leaders a heads-up on new housing

The Heartland Lakes Development Commission (HLDC) gave the Park Rapids City Council a sneak peak this week into an upcoming addition to the community’s housing stock.

Meeting Tuesday as the city’s Economic Development Authority, council members received a report from executive director Mary Thompson about the HLDC’s plans to develop additional workforce-affordable housing in the Career Path neighborhood.

To save costs, Thompson said, HLDC plans to serve as the developer for the project without charging a developer fee “because we’re your economic development entity, and really committed to the furthering of prosperity in this region.” She said this will make a big difference in the overall budget for the project.

Thompson then laid out what the HLDC would ask of the city to move this project forward.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ask no. 1: Move a park

Thompson recalled that when the HRA’s apartment complex was developed, an acre of land west of the buildings was dedicated as a city park as part of the permitting process.

However, the park was never developed because its location would require Charles Street to be extended past the end of the Walmart parking lot, which did not prove to be financially feasible. Instead, the city improved Career Path.

Thompson said this makes the park’s location problematic. For the project to work, she said, the park must be moved, allowing the new apartments to be developed west of Meadow View and Meadow’s Edge where they can access the utility infrastructure already in place and thus saving costs.

Ask no. 2: Grant partnership

Thompson said Minnesota Housing has a Workforce Housing Development Program. The grant application must be submitted by mid-February, with awards to be announced in March or April, emphasizing that it must be “shovel-ready” by then – meaning, community partnerships must be in place.

However, she noted, for the grant to be accepted, the city must be the applicant. Therefore, Thompson said, the HLDC will ask the city to approve the application, which she will write. That, she said, will make the project “shovel ready,” along with other commitments from the city, county, banks and other partners.

Ask no. 3: Tax abatement

Thompson said the Minnesota Housing grant will require a local match, which could include the HRA’s land donation and a contribution from a Local Housing Trust Fund, but the “lion’s share” would have to come from county and city tax abatements.

She shared a slideshow that an Ehlers, Inc. representative had presented earlier that day to the Hubbard County Board.

Thompson said the abatement process estimated the current market value of a parcel and how much the improvements will increase its value. Then, she said, it spreads that increase over a period of time, so it can be used to fund the development.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We’re not going to reduce the amount of taxes that you’re already receiving,” she said. “We’re going to borrow against the increased value for a period of time, and when that period of time is done, then you get that entire benefit.”

Based on estimates of the parcel’s tax capacity and what the project will need, Thompson said she believes 15-year abatements from the city and the county will enable the HLDC to pull the project off, assuming all other partnerships are in place.

Ask no. 4: A new road

Thompson noted that HLDC already owns 20 acres to the north of the proposed development, where they are working to prepare a subdivision where private developers can build affordable, single-family homes and two- or three-unit townhomes.

To access that area as well as the new apartment buildings and the relocated park, Thompson said a new road will have to be built.

She said HLDC has a five-year plan to fund and build the road. Meanwhile, she said, they will need the city to allow a temporary access road for up to five years, adding that if they have to build the permanent road immediately the project won’t work.

Timeline

Assuming the grant is awarded, Thompson said construction on the apartments could begin by late summer and be ready for occupancy by early 2024. She described it as a 15-month project to add 58 housing units to the community.

As the meeting closed, City Administrator Angel Weasner requested the EDA’s consensus to move forward on the project with the HLDC, with decisions to be finalized with city council approval. Mayor Ryan Leckner said it sounded like a good idea.

Thompson said her reason for bringing the proposal first to the EDA was to allow members to raise any concerns and identify objections to moving forward. Council members voiced a consensus to move forward.