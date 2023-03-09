The public is invited to the Firemen’s Ball

Park Rapids firefighters have planned live music and pizza as part of their annual ball, which is open to the public.

The Firemen’s Ball is slated for Saturday, March 18 at the Park Rapids Fire Hall.

All proceeds benefit the Park Rapids Fire Department Relief Association.

Firefighter and event coordinator Crystal Krautkremer explained, “We are updating older equipment and have some ideas on some new equipment that would make our work more efficient.”

This is the sixth ball held in the past eight years. It was canceled in 2020 and 2021 due to the COVID pandemic.

“It’s an event that really comes together nicely to allow for a night out for our community,” Krautkremer said.

It’s “a throwback to the Firemen's Ball of years past. There was just a 20 year-hiatus from then until now,” she said. “It is an informal event, but we encourage people to dress however they want. It's been fun to see the range of informal and formalwear that people wear!”

In Stereo, a husband-and-wife duo, will perform from 6 to 8:30 p.m. They’ll be followed by 2 Weeks Notice from 8:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m.

Krautkremer said, “These are bands with roots from Park Rapids, so we are excited to have them present at our ball.”

Giovanni’s Pizza and popcorn will be available for purchase, along with beer, wine, liquor, pop and water. Krautkremer thanked Giovanni’s and Nei Bottling for their donations. In addition, Revel Brewing is donating a small keg of their crafted brew for purchase.

A sober bus can deliver people home within five miles of Park Rapids, starting at 8 p.m. “We want people to be safe and to make smart decisions,” Krautkremer said.

Tickets are available from local firefighters and Northwoods Bank. They are $12 each, $15 at the door. Kids under 12 get in for free.