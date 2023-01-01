The Enterprise’s Top 10 articles in 2022

The Heartland Lakes Area saw its share of turbulent weather and controversial local politics in 2022, but also entrepreneurs entering the business world, interesting school board candidates and tragedy averted by a family dog.

These Park Rapids Enterprise articles were deemed the most engaging for readers within the past 12 months, based on chartbeat.com statistics:

10. Strong winds topple trees north of Park Rapids

A severe thunderstorm rumbled through Park Rapids on Memorial Day 2022, knocking over a massive number of trees. Evergreen Fun Park, Summerhill Farms and the Character Challenge Course were among the businesses that had major cleanup. A picturesque barn on U.S. Hwy. 71 also collapsed.

9. Park Rapids School Board candidates meet the voters

Voters took a keen interest in the four school board candidates in the 2022 election. The Candidates took questions from potential voters at a League of Women Voters candidate forum in late September.

8. Charlie’s Boats and Marine gets new name, new owner

Andrew Carmichael purchased the Park Rapids business from Charlie Kellner in July. A 1972 graduate of Nevis High School, Kellner studied marine and small engine for a year at Alexandria Technical School.

7. 'I jumped in and fought him': Park Rapids grad pulls 49.5-inch muskie near Alexandria

Park Rapids native Tayden George had quite a fish story to tell after landing a muskie near 50 inches long while fishing the channel that connects Lake Ida and Lake Charley, northwest of Alexandria.

6. One More Club denied a liquor license

In mid-November, the Park Rapids City Council voted 4-1 to deny Gregory Parsons' application for a liquor license due to the location's proximity to a group home. This new development followed a long and contentious permitting process for owner Parsons, who has operated One More Club out of Lori Lea Lanes at 1400 1st St. E. for the past six years and sought to move the bar to a business district south of the Super 8.

5. Manslaughter trial ends for rural Menahga teen accused of shooting friend

Logan Daniel Keranen, who was 17 at the time of the shooting, was accused of causing the death of Michael Robert Erickson of Menahga, who was 17 when he died. The five-day trial ended in Feb. 2022. A Becker County District later ruled that the shooting was an accident -- caused in part by a faulty safety on the Winchester 1300 12-gauge shotgun that was involved in the incident.

4. Pet dog saves Nevis family of six from house fire

A terrible tragedy was averted by Haegeman’s family dog, named Gracie, in late Dec. 2021.The 5-year-old mutt saved all six of their lives by alerting them to a house fire. With only moments to spare before the trailer was fully engulfed, the Haegemans escaped.

3. Dr. Vern Erickson reprimanded for unethical or improper medical practice

The Minnesota Board of Medical Practice reprimanded Dr. Vern Erickson of Park Rapids and put conditions on his license. Erickson may not issue vaccination exemption letters, except to established patients and based on established medical history, and had to review the Centers for Disease Control website for current guidelines on the prevention, treatment and management of COVID-19.

2. Park Theatre’s ongoing story changes reels

In September, Pam and Scott Wilson announced that they sold the Park Theatre to Tim and Rachel Oberg, lately of Massachusetts.

1. German teen finds his ‘American dream’

Ben Roos followed in the footsteps of his dad, Michael Roos, as a German exchange student this fall at Park Rapids Area High School.