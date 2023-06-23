Teenage driver cited after rolling pickup

A juvenile driver was cited for failure to drive with due care after a rollover accident Saturday, June 17 in Nevis Township.

According to the Hubbard County Sheriff’s Office, law enforcement responded at approximately 6 p.m. to a report that a truck had rolled over with unknown injuries at the intersection of County 33 and Woodland Drive South.

The witness who reported the accident said he was traveling east on County 33 behind a Ram 1500 when the Ram turned onto Woodland Drive. As the witness continued east on County 33, he heard a commotion behind him and, upon looking in the rearview mirror, saw the truck rolling, turned around, called 911 and helped the occupants out of the vehicle.

The sheriff's report identifies the Ram’s driver only as a 17-year-old male and the passenger as his 76-year-old grandfather. Deputies arriving at the scene found them standing on the roadway near the accident scene, where the Ram lay on its driver’s side in the east ditch of Woodland Drive.

Deputies observed full airbag deployment and damage throughout the truck that would likely disable it, the report states. The Ram’s occupants refused medical attention.

The passenger and owner of the vehicle told deputies he was out driving with his grandson, who had just gotten his instructional permit, and when the youth attempted to turn onto Woodland Drive, he did not properly maneuver the vehicle. This caused it to enter the east ditch.

The grandfather said he was not worried about entering the ditch, believing they would be able to steer back onto the road. However, the ram struck a large culvert, causing it to roll onto its passenger side. It continued to roll, coming to a rest on its driver’s side, the report states.

The teenage driver said he had approximately four hours total of drive time, all in a Toyota Prius, prior to the crash. He told deputies they drove from their residence to Woodland Drive, then south to County 33 and west to County 13 before turning around at TruStar Federal Credit Union and coming back. The driver said they were trying to avoid State Hwy. 34.

Mike’s Towing & Recovery removed the vehicle from the ditch, according to the report. The owner was unable to provide proof of current insurance at that time.