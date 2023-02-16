TEAM Industries Scholarship

The TEAM Industries – Don Ricke Scholarship Fund, a component fund of the Northwest Minnesota Foundation, is seeking qualified students to apply for the 2023 scholarship round.

The intent of the scholarship is to develop career opportunities in Northwest Minnesota by helping students pursuing post-secondary education, with a preference for those studying engineering, machine tool trades and technology-related fields.

Scholarships are offered as a one-time award to local high school graduates. Previous recipients may reapply for a second-year scholarship with proof of successful completion of first year of study but renewals are not guaranteed.

Students must be from a school on the list that includes Laporte, Nevis and Park Rapids (see the website for a complete list of schools). Preference will be given to a senior who will be graduating.

Applications for the scholarship are being accepted through April 15. Applications are completed online through the NMF website www.nwmf.org; click on “Scholarships” on the home page.