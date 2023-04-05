50% OFF LOCAL NEWS This week only!
Tate, Harvey are Century Middle School students of the month for April

Seventh-grader Haley Tate and eighth-grader Sawyer Harvey were singled out by their teachers for student leadership.

040523.P.PRE.HaleyTate.jpg
Seventh-grader Haley Tate is an April 2023 student of the month at Century Middle School in Park Rapids.
Contributed / Tina Ridlon
By Staff reports
Today at 4:25 PM

Haley Tate and Sawyer Harvey are Century Middle School’s students of the month for April.

In her nomination of seventh-grader Tate, phy ed teacher Aarin Galzki wrote, “Haley is a dependable, hardworking student who just puts forth her best effort in everything that she does. She's someone who definitely leads by example. She goes out of her way to be helpful and kind to her classmates and the teachers.

“Haley never complains about anything no matter how hard the task may be. I challenge my students often to go outside of their comfort zones and Haley never has any hesitation to try new things.”

040523.P.PRE.SawyerHarvey.jpg
Eighth-grader Sawyer Harvey is an April 2023 student of the month at Century Middle School in Park Rapids.
Contributed / Tina Ridlon

Social studies teacher Christine Sauer nominated Harvey, an eighth-grader. Sauer wrote: “This is my first year having Sawyer as a student. I learned pretty quickly that he was going to be a positive asset in class.

“Sawyer displays all qualities that a student of the month should possess. He works hard to do well in class (and) is always working towards creating an inclusive classroom. Sawyer is someone other students like being around.

“An influential student in eighth grade, Sawyer influences in a positive manner. Sawyer actively participates in class, creates an inclusive environment, works hard and is friendly. When guest speakers come into the class he is a positive participant. He brings out the best in others.”

By Staff reports
