‘Tall Cop’ will talk about drug trends

Hubbard in Prevention Coalition, along with Minnesota Prevention Alliance and CHI St. Joseph's Health, is offering a free webinar series with Jermaine Galloway, known as the “Tall Cop.”

According to the news release, Galloway ( www.tallcopsayssstop.com ) is “an internationally recognized instructor on alcohol and drug trends. Regarded as one of America’s top drug experts, he is a valuable resource for those involved with prevention, education, treatment and enforcement.”

The webinars are as follows:

Thursday, June 8: 11 a.m. - 12:30 pm “Marijuana Legalization Trends.”

Wednesday, June 21: 3 p.m. - 4:30 p.m. “The New Drug Trend of ‘Dabbing,’ the Use of E-Cigarettes, and Edibles in the Drug World.”

Thursday, Aug. 24: 11 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. “Drugs and Stashed in Schools.”

These trainings are intended for law enforcement, prevention and treatment providers, coalition members, probation officers, educators, school board members, city council members, county board members, healthcare professionals and others interested in substance use prevention. Certificates of attendance will be available. These trainings are not intended for youth. The webinars will not be recorded.

To register or for more information, contact angela.graham@commonspirit.org.