99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Wednesday, May 17

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

‘Tall Cop’ will talk about drug trends

According to the news release, Galloway (www.tallcopsayssstop.com) is “an internationally recognized instructor on alcohol and drug trends."

JermaineGallowayTallCopMug2023.jpg
Jermaine Galloway
Contributed/Amanda Andrews from tallcopsaysstop.com
By Staff reports
Today at 1:07 PM

Hubbard in Prevention Coalition, along with Minnesota Prevention Alliance and CHI St. Joseph's Health, is offering a free webinar series with Jermaine Galloway, known as the “Tall Cop.”

According to the news release, Galloway ( www.tallcopsayssstop.com ) is “an internationally recognized instructor on alcohol and drug trends. Regarded as one of America’s top drug experts, he is a valuable resource for those involved with prevention, education, treatment and enforcement.”

The webinars are as follows:

  • Thursday, June 8: 11 a.m. - 12:30 pm “Marijuana Legalization Trends.”
  •  Wednesday, June 21:  3 p.m. - 4:30 p.m. “The New Drug Trend of ‘Dabbing,’ the Use of E-Cigarettes, and Edibles in the Drug World.”
  • Thursday, Aug. 24: 11 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. “Drugs and Stashed in Schools.”

These trainings are intended for law enforcement, prevention and treatment providers, coalition members, probation officers, educators, school board members, city council members, county board members, healthcare professionals and others interested in substance use prevention. Certificates of attendance will be available. These trainings are not intended for youth. The webinars will not be recorded.
To register or for more information, contact angela.graham@commonspirit.org.

MORE RELATED COVERAGE:

By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
What To Read Next
OverheadViewDeepLakePark111922.N.PRE.jpg
Local
Hubbard County pursues grant for Deep Lake Park
May 17, 2023 11:08 AM
 · 
By  Shannon Geisen
063021.N.PRE.PBDaysStatueKids.jpg
Local
Akeley is preparing for Paul Bunyan Days
May 17, 2023 09:47 AM
 · 
By  Lorie Skarpness
071622.N.PRE.BrakkeSisters.jpg
Local
After 4-H coordinator breaks her wrist, she gets a helping hand
May 17, 2023 09:24 AM
 · 
By  Shannon Geisen
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
AnnaEckmannTeeShot.JPG
Prep
Girls Golf: Park Rapids' Anna Eckmann breaks course record, wins Mid-State Conference title
May 17, 2023 09:27 AM
 · 
By  Vance Carlson
052023.N.PRE.ThumbsUp2935.jpg
Local
Park Rapids class of ’23 takes walk at Century School
May 16, 2023 06:39 PM
 · 
By  Robin Fish
061919.N.PRE_.ExteriornewNorthTransferStation.jpg
Local
First-ever garden tool swap at transfer station
May 15, 2023 07:44 PM
 · 
By  Shannon Geisen
MenahgaElementarySchool2022CU.jpg
Local
Hylla terminated as Menahga Elementary Principal
May 16, 2023 03:11 PM
 · 
By  Shannon Geisen