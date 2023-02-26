Take online treasure hunt for unclaimed property

Andy Kietzman of Park Rapids went on an online treasure hunt a couple weeks ago, when he realized that the state holds property belonging to a lot of people, businesses and organizations. In many cases, it seems, the rightful owner isn’t even aware their money is out there, waiting to be claimed.

“It was one of those nights where it was cold and junky outside, and the kids had gone to bed, and the wife had to get up early the next morning and she’d gone to bed, and I found myself with time to kill,” said Kietzman. “Then I saw the news article.”

It was a report out of a Fargo TV station, talking about the state government’s unclaimed property website.

“Apparently every state has one,” he said, “where if companies aren’t able to locate a person that they owe funds to, rather than keep that money on their books, they send it to the state’s department of commerce, and the state holds the money until it’s claimed. They were encouraging people to go to the states’ websites and see if they had any money that was owed to them.”

A woman featured in the report had found a large sum being held in her name. “It caught my interest enough that I thought, ‘Well, I’ll just go see if there’s anything on there for me,’” said Kietzman. “Before I knew it, I’d killed a bunch of time. But it was kind of a fun way to do it. It kind of seemed to me to be a treasure hunt from the comfort of my living room.

ADVERTISEMENT

“And when I started to be successful, I thought, ‘Gosh, I ought to let some folks at the Enterprise know about this,’ because that might be something other folks in the community might want to know.”

Kietzman typed “Minnesota unclaimed property” into Google, and it led to a link to the state’s Department of Commerce.

The page that greets visitors explains that property is unclaimed if it is held by a business or organization that has not had contact with the owner for a certain number of years, and it may include dormant bank accounts, uncashed checks, unclaimed wages, insurance claim payments or benefits, stocks or bonds and safe deposit boxes. If the holder is unable to reach the owner, the property is considered abandoned and is sent to Commerce “so the department can safeguard and continuously attempt to return it to the rightful owner or heirs.”

“Of course, there wasn’t anything in it for me, unfortunately,” said Kietzman. “I’m from a different state originally. I’m a transplant to Minnesota, here about 20 years ago. So, I went to the site for my home state (Illinois) and typed my name in, and unfortunately, there wasn’t anything for me there either, but I found something for my brother and my sister.”

Surprising finds

He dug further, typing in family and friends’ names in Minnesota, Illinois, Michigan, Connecticut and Massachusetts. He found property listed for his cousins in Massachusetts, and let them know about it. In Illinois, he also found property listed for his deceased grandmother.

“I let her executor know that that was in there, in case they might be interested in pursuing some of those things,” he said. “It was interesting. It’s not just your name, but it’s also the names of different-last-name family members, or maybe your spouse’s maiden name, or things like that.

“I was surprised by how much I did find on the list. The farther down the rabbit hole I got, the further I realized that not only are there individuals, but there are also businesses, and even further than that, I believe I found some stuff for the Park Rapids school system and some other nonprofit organizations.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Enterprise staff gave it a try. Searching Minnesota’s unclaimed property website for “Park Rapids,” they found multiple listings for the Park Rapids Enterprise and Park Rapids Printing, at the old newspaper office’s address, in amounts valued both under and over $250.

Also in Park Rapids, there are potential claims for Anytime Fitness, Bogey’s Sports Grill, Gas Services, Gymnastics Boosters, Dairy Queen, Park Rapids Area Wildlife, Park Rapids Plumbing & Heating, Arro Land Surveyors, M&M Built Right Construction, Park Rapids-Walker Eye Clinic, Park Rapids Family Dentistry, Team Industries, Great Northern Nursery, and multiple listings for the Park Rapids Area Schools.

Then there are listings for the Nevis Schools, Akeley First Responders, Akeley Auto Sales, T&M Express in Akeley, Laporte Grocery and Laporte Gas & Service, the Lake George Fire Department, the Menahga Fire Department and First National Bank of Menahga & Sebeka, Osage Liquor and Lobo’s Bar & Grill.

Claims also await Hubbard County, Hubbard County employees and the Hubbard County treasurer. On the church side, there are listings for Faith Baptist, Riverside Methodist and a no-longer-open community church in Arago Township.

A search for a newspaper employee even, by accident, turned up two listings for a former Park Rapids school board member.

“I was kind of shocked that there was all this potentially out there, and I had never really heard about it before,” said Kietzman. “It’s easy to waste an hour or two, I’ll tell you that.”