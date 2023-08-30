Tackling spotted knapweed in Hubbard County

That pretty purple flower in the ditch is a noxious weed.

It’s called spotted knapweed.

By Minnesota law, it must be controlled on all lands within the state.

FIND MORE NEWS IMPORTANT TO YOU





What is spotted knapweed?

According to the Minnesota Department of Agriculture (MDA), “Spotted knapweed is highly invasive and, therefore, can severely decrease the biological diversity of native and agronomic habitats by reducing the availability of desirable forage for livestock operations, degrading wildlife habitats, and hindering reforestation and landscape restoration efforts. It also produces a chemical that is toxic to other plants, allowing it to spread quickly and become established.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The Minnesota Noxious Weed Law requires land owners to control spotted knapweed and other weeds.

According to the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources, "It can form dense cover in prairies, pastures and open habitats. Cattle and other animals avoid eating it so it can cause large reductions in available food for grazing animals." Contributed/ Minnesota Department of Agriculture

By state law, landowners that refuse to comply with an official notice to control noxious weeds are in violation of the Noxious Weed Law and are subject to having the county contract the work to be performed, with all costs being added to their property taxes, or a summons to district court.

MDA says spotted knapweed “is currently found throughout most of the northern half of the state and is spreading south. It is now a common weed of roadsides and pastures in Minnesota.”

Spotted knapweed falls within the law’s “prohibited-control noxious weeds” category. These are plants that are already established throughout the state. At a minimum, these species must be controlled in a way that prevents spread of these species by seed or vegetative means, according to MDA.

Purple loosestrife, Canada thistle, leafy spurge and wild parsnip are among those in this category.

More details about the weed and how to control it can be found at https://www.mda.state.mn.us/plants/pestmanagement/weedcontrol/noxiouslist/spottedknapweed .

Townships are frustrated

Hubbard County commissioner Dave De La Hunt told the county board in August that he was receiving calls about weeds and ditch mowing.

He spoke with Henrietta Township Board chair Russell Johnsrud.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The problem with the ditch cutting is there’s really only one contractor that’s doing it, so everything’s getting really delayed. That’s a problem. The spotted knapweed is flowering already. It’s getting bad,” De La Hunt reported. “You can control it by cutting it in time, otherwise you have to spray for it. Spraying, of course, is stretched, too.”

De La Hunt suggested working with the county highway department to get “a more consistent rotation” of spraying county roads in the spring.

“The townships are frustrated,” agreed county commissioner Char Christenson.

County commissioner Ted Van Kempen commented that spotted knapweed spreads both by its roots and its seeds. “You see it a lot on the ATV trails,” he added. “When you see a new road has been graveled, later down the road there will be a couple knapweed.”

County commissioner Steve Keranen said a Bagley area contractor sprayed for the Mantrap Township Board.

“They did a good job, and it was economical,” he said. “We just handed him a map with identified roads and areas.”

Knapweed demands coordinated effort

“Spotted knapweed is all over the county, especially this year when it’s so dry,” says White Oak Township Board clerk Jeff Lindstrom. “While everything else burns off, knapweed has such a deep root that it actually thrives in really dry areas, so you get an open field that gets dirt disturbed much, and all of a sudden, you’ve got a patch of knapweed.”

Lindstrom sent seven letters to property owners in White Oak Township advising them that, by state law, they had to eradicate spotted knapweed.

ADVERTISEMENT

“You either have to spray it and kill it before it goes to seed, plow it under or mow it before it seeds out. The best solution is to spray it,” Lindstrom said.

White Oak Township sprays the ditches of its township roads where there are noxious weeds. A local resident is certified and has a sprayer, Lindstrom explained.

But some property owners questioned spraying their fields when spotted knapweed was still growing in the ditches.

“If the county or state aren’t going to spray it, then why should I have to? It’s just going to keep spreading,” they told Lindstrom.

So Lindstrom contacted Hubbard County Public Works Director Jed Nordin.

Nordin explained that the county budgeted to spray for noxious weeds in the northern one-third of the county in 2022, the central third this year and the southern one-third in 2024.

Lindstrom said the White Oak Township Board discussed this, deciding the county needs to take a more proactive, aggressive approach. On behalf of the town board, he sent a letter to that effect to Nordin, Hubbard County Ag Inspector Greg Hensel and county commissioners.

Nordin reported that Hensel sprayed county roads in White Oak Township a few days later.

ADVERTISEMENT

At the same time, Lindstrom contacted the Bemidji headquarters of the Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT). He lives south of Akeley on State Hwy. 64 and noticed that MnDOT was mowing the upward slope of ditches, but leaving the bottom where Canada thistle and some spotted knapweed were growing.

The next day, Lindstrom said MnDOT mowed everything.

Lindstrom acknowledged there are conflicting views about mowing ditches “because, for one, it’s a habitat for pollinators.”

Noxious weeds are ‘tough to control’

Nordin said the county is frustrated, too.

“Noxious weeds are obviously very tenacious. For many years now, Hubbard County has attempted to control certain varieties and eradicate those that are required to be, but it’s much tougher than it may appear. Once you have areas that seem to be managed, they eventually come back as strong as ever. It requires constant attention.”

The highway department is currently budgeting around $35,000 a year for outside spraying services, he said.

“We changed our strategy last year from hitting the most severe spots to more of a systematic approach in attacking all of our rights-of-way as part of a three-year rotation,” Nordin continued. “Last year, we contracted to have everything north of State Hwy. 200 sprayed. This year, we focused on State. Hwy. 34 to State Hwy. 200, and next year will include all county roads south of Hwy. 34. In addition to that, we will continue to mow as much of our rights-of-way as time permits, and we try get to those prior to the weeds going to seed. Cooperation from the state, townships and private landowners will certainly assist in the proper control of these weeds.”