Students, staff enhance Nevis School Forest

Getting students out of the classroom and into nature will be happening more often at Nevis School this year.

One of the district’s goals is for staff to utilize the school forest throughout the school year.

There will be a community open house from 4-6 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 28 at the Nevis School Forest, and community members are welcome to attend or come out and walk the trails in the school forest any time during the year.

The 83-acre forest is located five miles north of Nevis on both the east and west sides of Cty. Rd. 2.

The school forest was received by the Nevis School District in 1953, and it has been used off and on throughout the years.

Science teacher Kevin Longtin saw the Nevis School Forest as a great opportunity to get kids outside to learn about the environment.

Nevis staff will spend some time learning about the school forest and the activities they can do with students there during their August teacher inservice.

This spring, trails were marked and cleared. The outside loop is a one-mile loop. The plan is for the trails to be marked and along with trail maps.

Students will be gathering information sheets about various trees and plants in the forest.

A website will also be created so people can learn more about the school forest.

In June, a 5,000-square-foot pollinator garden was put in, and students in the Nevis Summer Adventures program helped put in over 2,500 plants. Summer Adventure students also made bird houses and hung them throughout the school forest.

There are milkweed plants in the pollinator garden to benefit monarch butterflies, along with numerous plants that benefit other pollinators. There will be a map of the pollinator garden so people can learn about the plants when they visit.

Nevis teacher Olaf Netteberg and his industrial technology students built three benches for students to use during class visits to the school forest.