Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Wednesday, August 23

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Students, staff enhance Nevis School Forest

The school forest will be used to expand classroom learning and is also open to the public who want to hike its trails.

NevisPlanting.BTS23.PRE.jpg
Students in the Nevis School Summer Adventure program add more than 2,500 plants to the school forest.
Contributed / Nevis School
Lorie Skarpness
By Lorie Skarpness
Today at 10:51 AM

Getting students out of the classroom and into nature will be happening more often at Nevis School this year.

RELATED COVERAGE:

One of the district’s goals is for staff to utilize the school forest throughout the school year.

There will be a community open house from 4-6 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 28 at the Nevis School Forest, and community members are welcome to attend or come out and walk the trails in the school forest any time during the year.

The 83-acre forest is located five miles north of Nevis on both the east and west sides of Cty. Rd. 2.

The school forest was received by the Nevis School District in 1953, and it has been used off and on throughout the years.

ADVERTISEMENT

Science teacher Kevin Longtin saw the Nevis School Forest as a great opportunity to get kids outside to learn about the environment.

Nevis staff will spend some time learning about the school forest and the activities they can do with students there during their August teacher inservice.

This spring, trails were marked and cleared. The outside loop is a one-mile loop. The plan is for the trails to be marked and along with trail maps.

Students will be gathering information sheets about various trees and plants in the forest.

A website will also be created so people can learn more about the school forest.

In June, a 5,000-square-foot pollinator garden was put in, and students in the Nevis Summer Adventures program helped put in over 2,500 plants. Summer Adventure students also made bird houses and hung them throughout the school forest.

There are milkweed plants in the pollinator garden to benefit monarch butterflies, along with numerous plants that benefit other pollinators. There will be a map of the pollinator garden so people can learn about the plants when they visit.

Nevis teacher Olaf Netteberg and his industrial technology students built three benches for students to use during class visits to the school forest.

ADVERTISEMENT

Lorie Skarpness
By Lorie Skarpness
Lorie Skarpness has lived in the Park Rapids area since 1997 and has been writing for the Park Rapids Enterprise since 2017. She enjoys writing features about the people and wildlife who call the north woods home.
What To Read Next
Lisa Parrish Press Release .docx
Local
Parrish is Menahga’s new elementary principal
1h ago
 · 
By  Shannon Geisen
PRNewTeachers.082623.N.PRE.3208.jpg
Local
Five new teachers start at Park Rapids Schools
1h ago
 · 
By  Robin Fish
PRAHSStructuralSteel.081823.3179.jpg
Local
New year at Park Rapids schools brings big changes for students and parents
23h ago
 · 
By  Robin Fish
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
ZachHocking082623.S.PRE.JPG
Sports
Amateur Baseball: Park Rapids uses strong start to finish with 9-9 record
2h ago
 · 
By  Vance Carlson
IMG_3580.jpg
Northland Outdoors
Weekly fishing report: Varying temps make for up-and-down fishing
3h ago
 · 
By  Dick Beardsley
WOTSComposite.062323.OP.PRE.jpg
Opinion
WORD ON THE STREET: Spending a fortune on school supplies?
19h ago
 · 
By  Robin Fish
PKG.Still002 (2).jpg
Moorhead
'Still hard to believe': Moorhead teen hooks a billfold full of money on Lake of the Woods
1d ago
 · 
By  Kevin Wallevand