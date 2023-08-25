Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Students learn the ropes at Nevis Kindercamp

The youngest elementary students got a sneak peak at what it will be like when classes start in September.

NevisKindercamp.082623.N.PRE.jpg
These students will be in Wendy McGillivray-Bjorklund's kindergarten classroom at Nevis School. McGillivray-Bjorklund, who is known to her students as "Mrs. M.B.," took this class photo during Kindercamp this week.
Contributed/ Nevis School
By Staff reports
Today at 7:12 PM

Students who will be entering kindergarten at Nevis School in September attended the district's Kindercamp from Aug. 21-23.

The camp gives students a chance to meet other children who will be in their class, spend time with their new teacher and become more familiar with the school and classroom routines.

The first day of school for students in grades K-6 will be Thursday, Sept. 7.

By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
