Students learn the ropes at Nevis Kindercamp
The youngest elementary students got a sneak peak at what it will be like when classes start in September.
Students who will be entering kindergarten at Nevis School in September attended the district's Kindercamp from Aug. 21-23.
The camp gives students a chance to meet other children who will be in their class, spend time with their new teacher and become more familiar with the school and classroom routines.
The first day of school for students in grades K-6 will be Thursday, Sept. 7.
ADVERTISEMENT