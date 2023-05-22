99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
STUDENT NEWS: May 22, 2023

Many area students earned academic honors recently.

Today at 3:45 PM

M State Technical College Honors

Minnesota State Community and Technical College has announced academic honors for the spring semester.

Students on the President's List earned a grade point average of 4.0 while completing a minimum of six college-level credits and 75% of the courses in which they enrolled for the semester. Students named to the President's List are:

Menahga: Alayna Day, Anna Hillukka, Lane Hillukka, Faythe Honga, Hannah Martin, Austen Simonson, Megan Skoog, Alendra Ylitalo and Sophia Ylitalo;

Nevis: Angela French and Ashley Robbins;

Osage: Janelle Lehto and Sadie Tolkkinen;

Park Rapids: Megan Alden, Elias Bervig, MaKayla Bethel, Jacqueline Chase, Evelyn Hawn, Laura Hedlund, Katherine Juntunen, Charity Kern, Destiny Kern, Stephanie Kern, Lyvia Livermore, Aleka London, Abby Morris, Angelina Porter and Ashton Rife; and

Sebeka: Bailey Haman, Otto Mattson, Ava Rathcke, Daphney Rathcke, Shiann Richter and Anna Vargo.

Students listed below earned a place on the Dean's List for achieving a GPA of 3.50 to 3.99 while completing a minimum of six college-level credits and 75% of the courses in which they enrolled for the semester.

Menahga: Aili Anderson, Blaise Anderson, Robert Bloomquist, Mikkolai Gunderson, Karen Hillstrom, Carter Hillukka, Melinda Kyllonen, Aaron Lake, Elizabeth Lake, Kinsey Skoog, Mariah Skoog, Ryan Tolkkinen, Erica Tormanen and Evan Wisuri;

Nevis: Cody Barr;

Osage: Samuel Jackola, Henry Salmen and Reino Salmen;

Park Rapids: Sophie DeWinter, Zennah Erickson, Noah Larson, and Allyson Parlimanan;

Sebeka: Jeannie Arthur, Breanna Berg, Renae Campbell, April Kerkvliet, Brady Lake, Jacob Savela, and Deanna Sjolie.

