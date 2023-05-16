STUDENT NEWS: May 16, 2023
Nevis students earned AA degrees
Eight students from Nevis High School graduated with their AA degrees from Alexandria Technical and Community College on May 10. Those graduating were Ethan Klimek, Evan Pohl, Jon Rice, Addison Lindow, Liddy DeWulf, Molly Lindow, Kiley Lindow and Jade Rypkema.
Carlson on Dean’s List
Kamree Carlson of Park Rapids earned a place on the University of Jamestown's spring Dean's List for maintaining a semester GPA of 3.50 or better.
