99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Sunday, May 14

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

STUDENT NEWS: May 14, 2023

StudentNewsPlaceholder.jpg
(Adobe Stock)
Chinnapong - stock.adobe.com
Today at 7:36 AM

MSUM graduation

Several area students graduated from Minnesota State University Moorhead on May 12. Students and their degrees are listed by the high school they attended.

Park Rapids Area High School: Zachary Behrens, BS computer science; Nicholas Canfield, BS computer information technology; Joshua Deschene, MBA administration with healthcare, Chloe Johnson, BA biology and BS life science education; Faren Mooney, BA criminal justice; Penelope Van Batavia, BS social studies and BS teaching English as a second language; Isabelle Villarreal, BS biology, health and medical sciences.

Menahga High School: Olivia Yliniemi, BA psychology.

MORE STUDENT NEWS:

What To Read Next
_0008248.jpg
Northland Outdoors
Rainy fishing opener doesn't dampen Mankato's hopes to attract more tourists
May 14, 2023 08:36 AM
 · 
By  John Weiss
032520.N.PRE.NevisLiquors.jpg
Local
Nevis Muni gears up for a busy summer ahead
May 13, 2023 09:03 AM
 · 
By  Lorie Skarpness
PRCityHall4624.jpg
Local
Joint work session puts council, planners on same page
May 13, 2023 07:10 AM
 · 
By  Robin Fish
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
MenahgaCityHall2022Wide.jpg
Local
Menahga City Council debates concealed weapon policy
May 12, 2023 10:13 AM
 · 
By  Shannon Geisen
baseball logo.jpg
Prep
Baseball: Quick start sparks Nevis' 13-7 win over Deer River
May 12, 2023 10:07 AM
 · 
By  Vance Carlson
softball fsa logo.jpg
Prep
Softball: Nevis finishes second at Deer River
May 12, 2023 10:02 AM
 · 
By  Vance Carlson
DrHarrisFamily051023.N.PRE.jpg
Local
Dr. Harris is serving the community where he grew up
May 10, 2023 07:11 AM
 · 
By  Lorie Skarpness