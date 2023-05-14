STUDENT NEWS: May 14, 2023

MSUM graduation

Several area students graduated from Minnesota State University Moorhead on May 12. Students and their degrees are listed by the high school they attended.

Park Rapids Area High School: Zachary Behrens, BS computer science; Nicholas Canfield, BS computer information technology; Joshua Deschene, MBA administration with healthcare, Chloe Johnson, BA biology and BS life science education; Faren Mooney, BA criminal justice; Penelope Van Batavia, BS social studies and BS teaching English as a second language; Isabelle Villarreal, BS biology, health and medical sciences.

Menahga High School: Olivia Yliniemi, BA psychology.