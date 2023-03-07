STUDENT NEWS: March 7, 2023
U of M Crookston graduates
Two area students graduated from the University of Minnesota Crookston recently.
Scarlett Lausten of Menagha earned a Bachelor of Science degree in management and Charley Walsh of Park Rapids graduated with a Bachelor of Science in agricultural business.
Bagstad graduates
Gabriel Lance Bagstad of Park Rapids graduated recently from South Dakota State University’s College of Education and Human Science. Bagstad earned a Bachelor of Science degree.